AKP mayors have better means of governing since we rule the country, says Erdoan





English wall Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on February 26 that mayoral candidates from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) would have more resources to govern cities as the party “ruled the country”, when of the opening ceremony of the Ministry of Transport in Istanbul. “Who runs the country now? We do. Does the person currently running Istanbul have our resources? This is not the case,” Erdoğan suggested in his speech, referring to Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP). Erdoğan participated in the opening ceremony of the new railway system of the Ministry of Transport in Istanbul with the AKP candidate for mayor of the metropolis, Murat Kurum. The president targeted Imamoğlu's administration in Istanbul and called his term “five wasted years.” According to the president, the CHP mayor “could not and would not offer services” to Istanbul. Erdoğan believed that İmamoğlu's election was a “mistake” after the AKP and its predecessor, the Islamist Social Welfare Party (Refah), had ruled the province since 1994. Erdoğan served as mayor of Istanbul between 1994 and 1998. The president claimed he had retaken Istanbul from the CHP in a dilapidated state. “The people elected us to get rid of the trash, the potholes and the dirt in the city,” he said. Erdoğan believed that Istanbul was “unfortunately in a vegetative state” and once again covered in garbage, potholes and dirt under Imamoğlu's “negligent and careless” administration. He added that the province suffered from a lack of investment. All the problems Erdoğan saw in Istanbul would be resolved with the election of AKP candidate Murat Kurum, the president suggested. “God willing, when our brother Kurum joins forces with the People's Alliance in Ankara, this province will no longer experience delays,” Erdoğan concluded. Erdoğan highlighted the importance of government support in the performance of municipalities during his campaign speeches for the upcoming local elections on March 31. He also urged residents of quake-ravaged Hatay province to vote for the AKP mayoral candidate if they want services. Erdoğan said: “I will tell you this truth: if the central and local governments do not cooperate, nothing will happen in this province. Did Hatay receive anything? Today, Hatay is miserable, it is poor,” in reference to the destitute state of the province following the massive destruction caused by the earthquakes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.duvarenglish.com/akp-mayors-have-better-means-to-govern-since-we-run-the-country-believes-erdogan-news-63909 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos