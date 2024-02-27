Donald Trump faces losing assets after appealing $454 million judgment





Donald Trump and his team of lawyers have filed an appeal against the nearly half-billion-dollar award in his New York civil fraud case.

The billionaire tycoon is seeking to overturn the judgment to avoid losing part of his wealth.

In the meantime, he is expected to get a stay of judgment while he appeals the case. Failure to do so by March 25 would give the New York attorney general's office the right to enforce the judgment.

Donald Trump's lawyers want appeals court to review decision

On Monday, Trump's lawyers filed an appeal in the New York appeals court to overturn Judge Arthur Engoron's decision to fine the former president an initial $355 million for inflating the value of his assets in financial documents.

Due to the increased interest, the fine has increased to nearly $454 million and will continue to increase by $112,000 per day until Trump pays.

Trump's lawyers reportedly said in the filing that they want the appeals court to review whether Engoron “made errors of law and/or fact” and whether he “acted beyond” of his powers as a judge in New York.

If the ruling is ultimately upheld, Trump's fortunes are expected to suffer a massive decline, as he may be forced to sell some assets to pay the fine. There remains hope, however, that the case will be appealed to the courts of appeal, the state's highest court.

The former president had promised to appeal the trial

Trump's appeal was expected, as he pledged to do so after the verdict, which he called an “un-American judgment.” At the time, he also criticized Engoron and the New York attorney general's office, led by Leticia James.

He claimed Engoron was “crooked” and called James “corrupt,” adding that the decision was a case of “election interference” and a “witch hunt.”

Before the hearing date for the appeal, Trump would need a legal mechanism called a stay to stay enforcement of the judgment.

The Republican presidential candidate could automatically obtain a reprieve by providing money, assets or an appeal bond covering his debts. Alternatively, he could get a ruling from the appeals court, which could come with lower or no bail.

The former president has until March 25 to get a reprieve or risk having his assets seized by the New York attorney general's office. It's unclear if he did or is in the process of getting one.

Letitia James is ready to seize Donald Trump's assets

James previously told ABC News reporters that she was prepared to seize Trump's assets if he was unable to raise the funds needed to pay his fine. She noted that she has her eyes set on the Trump building at 40 Wall Street.

“If he does not have the funds to pay the judgment, we will pursue mechanisms to enforce the judgment in court and ask the judge to seize his assets,” James said.

“We are ready to bring judgment to New Yorkers, and yes, I watch 40 Wall Street every day,” the New York State AG added.

James also criticized Trump's claims that his case had “no victims,” ​​emphasizing that “financial frauds are not victimless crimes.”

“He engaged in this massive fraud. It was not just a simple mistake, a slight oversight; the variations are wildly exaggerated and the scale of the fraud was staggering,” James continued. “If average New Yorkers went to a bank and submitted false documents, the government would throw the book at them, and the same should be true for former presidents.”

Donald Trump's GoFundMe stands at nearly $1.3 million

Engoron's decision sparked a lot of discussion on social media about whether it was right or wrong.

While some sided with Trump and called the verdict biased, others were in favor of it and called on the former president to pay the fine himself after MAGA supporters opened a page GoFundMe for him.

The GoFundMe in question has since reached $1 million and is heading toward $1.3 million after 22.4K donations. There have been calls for it to be shut down, but GoFundMe said in a statement to Newsweek that “the fundraiser currently complies with our terms of service.”

According to Elena Cardone, the person who started the page, the money raised will only be used for what it was intended for.

“We want to be clear about the intended use of the funds raised. Each dollar will be used solely to cover fines related to the New York civil fraud case, its appeal, and all related expenses,” she said in a press release on the page. .

Trump himself has yet to personally acknowledge the existence of the GoFundMe page launched in his name.

