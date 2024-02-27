Defective Bill – 27 East





Defective invoice The recently defeated bipartisan compromise bill that linked U.S. border security to funding for Ukraine drew the usual cries of partisan politics and Republican intransigence interfering with a fundamentally balanced and fair compromise on priorities between the parties. John Neely echoed this refrain in his letter Blatant Politics [February 15] quoting the conservative Wall Street Journal regarding the merits of the bill. I, too, was lulled into thinking that it was a good compromise until closer examination revealed that it was fundamentally flawed. First, why must protecting our own border be tied to a $60 billion aid package for Ukraine, a nation embroiled in a struggle to protect its own border? This is a war that would have been initially avoidable without NATO's constant pressure on the Russian border and the West's intransigence to compromise when Russia's withdrawal was contemplated just weeks later. the start of the fighting. You have President Joe Biden and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to thank for scuttling treaty talks. This is a completely different subject that requires knowledge of the history of the region. The abject failure of Biden's border policy is obvious to everyone, including the most die-hard liberal Democrat. This failure is directly attributed to our President's direct repeal of existing immigration policies, including the reversal of his predecessor's executive orders that limited the immigration surge to a trickle. The differences in illegal immigration flows between the two administrations are stark and should give pause to any casual observer. Rather than stem the flow of illegal immigrants by securing our border, the bill instead set a threshold for eligible asylum seekers before the gates close. These immigrants all learn to seek asylum for political or gang-related protection, but almost all are here because of financial hardship and lack of opportunities in their home countries. Immigration laws are designed to keep these poor people from taking jobs away from American citizens and not be a burden on the state. The current burden on our nation's states is patently evident, politics aside. The remedy here is to close the loopholes in our immigration policy and enforce the law to the best of our ability. Yes, changes need to be made, but they certainly don't depend on the security of another country's borders on the other side of the world. In our bizarre Biden world, he orders the US Border Patrol to cut and remove the barbed wire protection on the Texas border installed by the Texas National Guard to protect their shared border. Indeed, Biden is facilitating border chaos, fostering anarchy, and accelerating the importation of drugs and human trafficking by illegal cartels in exchange for future electoral candidate enlistments. John Porta Westhampton

