Manhattan DA seeks 'narrowly tailored' silencing order against Trump ahead of 'silent' trial





Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office on Monday asked a New York judge to impose a “narrowly tailored” silence order restricting what former President Donald Trump can say about people involved in the criminal case against him, which is due to go to trial next month.

The request is part of a trio of filings in the case, which revolves around the repayment of a “hush money” payment to an adult film star days before the 2016 presidential election. Trump pleaded no guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The prosecutor's office asked Judge Juan Merchan for an order barring Trump from commenting on potential jurors in the case, “known or reasonably foreseeable witnesses” and prosecutors other than Bragg himself. The filing also asked him to block Trump from publicly discussing court staff, prosecutor's office employees and their families.

“The relief requested here is narrowly tailored to protecting the integrity of the upcoming trial while providing sufficient opportunity for the defendant to speak, including on this matter,” the prosecutor's office said. “And there are no less restrictive alternatives that will adequately protect the trial from the prejudice that is reasonably likely to result from the defendant's unbridled extrajudicial statements.”

The filing says the request mirrors similar restrictions imposed in other Trump legal cases. A federal appeals court largely upheld one of those orders in December.

The filing cites “a long history of public and inflammatory remarks toward participants in various legal proceedings against [Trump]including jurors, witnesses, attorneys and court staff. »

The request includes references to statements Trump made during another case in New York, a civil fraud trial that recently ended with a $464 million judgment against him and other defendants. During that trial, Trump publicly attacked a key witness in both cases and was subject to a gag order for slandering the judge's clerk.

Trump's lawyer, Susan Necheles, declined to comment on the prosecutor's filing and said the former president's legal team would “respond in our submissions.” Steven Cheung, a lawyer for Trump's presidential campaign, said in a statement that the order “would impose an unconstitutional violation of President Trump's First Amendment rights, including his ability to defend himself,” and called the case of “imposture orchestrated by partisan Democrats”. “

The request for a hush order, along with a second filing Monday, highlighted a 2019 federal case against Trump ally Roger Stone. The prosecutor's filing says attempts to “snitch on and harass potential jurors began almost simultaneously” with the trial. Bragg's office wrote that Trump “targeted the foreman of the jury” in Stone's case, “including during an opening speech, in remarks delivered from the White House, and at a town hall meeting of Fox News.”

Bragg's office is also seeking an order “prohibiting the disclosure of juror addresses other than to counsel” and “prohibiting the disclosure of juror names other than to the parties and attorneys.”

The filing cites “a long history of public and repeated attacks by Trump against trial jurors and grand jurors involved in legal proceedings against him and his associates, including recent proceedings in New York.”

Bragg's other filing seeks a ruling blocking certain experts and defense arguments at trial, while allowing evidence related to uncharged crimes. These arguments include that Trump was targeted due to “selective prosecution.” The trial is scheduled to begin March 25.

During a 2022 criminal trial on tax fraud charges that Merchan also oversaw, he barred defense attorneys for Trump's company from making a “selective prosecution” argument. Merchan told his lawyers that he “would have very little patience at trial for any issue that was not based in good faith.”

Trump investigates more Graham Kates

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter who covers criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at [email protected] or [email protected]

