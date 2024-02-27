IHC admits appeals from Imran, Bushra and Qureshi – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Admitting the appeals of ex-PM Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and ex-minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their convictions in the encryption and Toshakhana cases, the Islamabad High Court (IHC ) on Monday requisitioned the file relating to the first instance procedure by March 7.

PTI founder and ex-minister sentenced to 10 years in jail in encryption case by special court. In the Toshakhana case, the former prime minister and his wife were each sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Both appeals were heard by a division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

Lawyers Syed Ali Zafar and Salman Safdar represented Mr Khan in the encryption case.

Advocate Safdar argued that there were serious anomalies in the procedure adopted to convict the PTI leaders in the encryption case. He said the Special Court (Official Secrets Act) had circumvented the law and deprived Mr Khan and Mr Qureshi of the remedies provided by law for their defence.

According to the appeal, Mr Khan's arrest and remand hearing took place in the most reprehensible, clandestine and secret manner on August 16 last year. The prosecution did not share the full case file and the judge hastily indicted the PTI leaders. Due to the blatant illegalities mentioned in the appeal, an IHC tribunal abandoned the proceedings twice. Yet Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain concluded the trial without complying with mandatory procedural requirements, it is claimed.

The appeal claimed that the ex-prime minister and his lawyer had cooperated fully with the trial court and had not requested an unnecessary adjournment. But the judge did not guarantee a fair trial, because the court accelerated the proceedings at breakneck speed for reasons known only to the court itself, he argued, pointing out that the trial ended in less than 20 days.

While one of the defense lawyers could not appear in court as he had to rush to Lahore for dental surgery, the court appointed the state prosecutor for Mr. Khan and Mr. Qureshi despite the strong objection of PTI leaders, according to the appeal. Both executives asked the court to call their lead attorney to seek his assistance during cross-examination, but the trial court refused to wait for him.

The appeal claimed that the trial in the encryption case was then moved to a secret room and concluded within a very short period of time.

Objections rejected

The IHC Division Court also considered requests to suspend their sentences until the final disposition of the main appeals against their convictions. From the outset, the bench rejected the objections to the petitions raised by the registry office.

Also in the Toshakhana case, lawyer Zafar argued that an accountability court had convicted the former prime minister and his wife without even giving them the right to cross-examine prosecution witnesses.

While sending notices to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the encryption case and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Toshakhana reference, the High Court subsequently adjourned further proceedings on the appeals and applications until March 7.

Meanwhile, the IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri issued a notice to the NAB regarding the PTI founder and his wife's plea seeking bail after his arrest in a £190 million corruption case. Appearing on behalf of the petitioners, advocate Sardar Latif Khan Khosa said the trial court's decision which rejected the bail applications of the petitioners was wrong and asked the IHC bench to accept the applications for bail.

Published in Dawn, February 27, 2024

