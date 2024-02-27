What to remember from the early Republican primary elections: AP VoteCast





WASHINGTON (AP) Donald Trump appears nearly invincible in the Republican primaries and caucuses, but despite his stunning victories, the strength of the favorites among general election voters remains uncertain.

AP VoteCast shows that Trump, the former president, galvanized the core Republican electorate in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. So far, its voters are overwhelmingly white, mostly over 50 and generally without a college degree. This, however, is very different from the electorate he could face in November, when he is expected to appeal to a much more diverse group and possibly win over the supporters of former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. His influence has been limited in the Republican primaries, but his candidacy could portend trouble for Trump.

AP VoteCast reveals that much of the opposition to Trump in the Republican primaries is made up of voters who abandoned him before this year.

It also highlights a Republican Party that has flip-flopped on central policy issues, favoring some major government programs and abandoning commitments abroad.

AP VoteCast is a series of surveys of 1,597 Iowa Republican caucus voters, 1,989 New Hampshire Republican primary voters and 2,466 South Carolina Republican primary voters. The investigations were conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Haleys Coalition: Anti-Trump Republicans and 2020 Biden Voters

Haley was Trump's only major challenger in South Carolina, but the early-state challenge highlighted the limits of his campaign pitch.

Some Haley supporters in New Hampshire and South Carolina were voters who told AP VoteCast they identify as Democrats or independents. More importantly, these voters tended to support Biden in 2020. In South Carolina and Iowa, about 4 in 10 Haley voters supported Biden nearly four years ago. About half of his New Hampshire voters voted for Biden.

The challenge for Haley is that this group is a minority within the GOP. They represented between 11% and 24% of GOP voters in each of the three elections, putting a low ceiling on its support. Many of Haley's remaining supporters in every state reported voting for a third party or not voting in the 2020 general election, as well as a distinct minority of voters in GOP nomination races.

The Republican electorate remains predominantly white

Nearly all of Trump's support so far has come from white voters, who made up the vast majority of the electorate in early Republican matchups, even in diverse South Carolina. These results give us little clue about Trump's ability to narrow the margins that Democrats have traditionally enjoyed among black and Hispanic voters.

Trump's performance shows his resilience among voting groups that were strongly behind him in previous elections. Nearly 6 in 10 votes he received in 2020 came from whites without college degrees, a margin he exceeded in early head-to-head primaries and caucuses. In early states, more than 6 in 10 voters were also over 50. Trump has also maintained high levels of support among evangelical Christians and residents of small towns and rural areas, groups that carry significant weight in Republican primaries but represent a smaller share. of the general electorate.

The new Republican Party

It's official: The era of small government and a hawkish Republican Party appears to have come to an end. Instead, Republican primary voters strongly support national policies that require significant government investment, such as maintaining the current age of 67 for Social Security eligibility and building a border wall between the United States and Mexico. And they show less enthusiasm for intervention in conflicts with the United States' traditional rivals like Russia.

As the primaries approach, Republican candidates have clashed over these issues, testing whether long-standing Republican Party positions, such as reducing the size of social programs and taking a strong hand in foreign conflicts, still find traction. resonated with the party base. The outcome of the early Republican clashes shows how Trump shaped today's Republican Party.

Trump's positions resonate strongly with his base: according to the three polls, about 7 in 10 Trump voters support ending continued aid to Ukraine, about 8 in 10 want to preserve Social Security as is and about 9 in 10 want a wall along the border. the southern border of the United States.

Trump's toughest tests are yet to come

Trump benefited from a favorable audience in the Republican elections, which he will not be able to count on in November if he wins the nomination.

About 7 in 10 voters in the primaries and caucuses identified as conservative. But in 2020, conservatives made up less than 40% of the general electorate; the rest were roughly divided between liberals and moderates. Just 36% of moderates voted for Trump in 2020, compared to just 8% of liberals.

And some of Trump's potential weaknesses are already emerging. At least 2 in 10 voters in the South Carolina Republican primary and Iowa caucuses said they would not support Trump in November, while about 3 in 10 in New Hampshire felt that way.

In each of the early states, Trump lost or split voters with a college degree to Haley. The suburbs where the majority of general election voters live haven't been particularly welcoming to him in this year's Republican elections either. He split the suburban vote with his opponents in Iowa and New Hampshire and won the South Carolina suburbs by a smaller margin than in the state as a whole.

But those are just some of the challenges Trump faces in the coming months in early states: Between a quarter and nearly four in 10 Republican voters say he broke the law in one or more of the cases criminal charges brought against him.

