Erdoan hints that Istanbul municipal services will be interrupted if AKP candidate is not elected





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan issued a veiled threat to residents of Istanbul, saying they would face interruptions in municipal services if the candidate of the ruling Justice and Development Party was not elected in local elections scheduled for March 31. His remarks were made during the inauguration of a new train line between Sirkeci and Kazleme, in the presence of AKP mayoral candidate Murat Kurum, a former environment minister. With less than 40 days to go before Turkey's highly anticipated local elections, Istanbul, the country's economic powerhouse and largest city, is witnessing a closely watched election campaign between incumbent mayor Ekrem Mamolu, a member of the main opposition Party People's Republican (CHP), and Kurum. Who runs the country now? We are. Does the mayor of Istanbul have the advantage [of government backing]? No. As of March 31, there will be no more interruption [of services] When [the government in] Ankara and Murat Kurum are working hand in hand, Erdoan said, in remarks interpreted as both an admission and a threat. Critics said Erdoan had acknowledged that his government would withdraw support for opposition-run municipalities, a demand long voiced by opposition mayors, and that he had threatened residents of Istanbul to vote for the candidate of his party in order to benefit from uninterrupted municipal services. Erdoan also accused Mamolu of wasting the last five years in Istanbul and exacerbating the city's major problems such as traffic and garbage collection. mamolu, for his part, claims that municipal resources began to be used effectively for the city's residents during his term, unlike what happened under the rule of AKP mayors, and accuses the government to hinder its plans for the city for years. Political reasons. In a similar statement earlier this month, Erdoan suggested that cooperation between Ankara and local administrations was crucial in delivering aid to victims of the two powerful earthquakes that hit the country in February 2023 . Speaking at a party rally in Hatay, one of the hardest-hit provinces, he lamented the devastation in Hatay and suggested that the city's negligence was due to lack of cooperation, the municipality of Hatay being led by Mayor Ltf Sava of the CHP. It drew widespread criticism from the opposition and Hatay residents, who accused the president of politicizing disaster relief. Erdoan officially announced Kurum's nomination as the AKP's candidate for mayor of Istanbul earlier this year, aiming to win back the city after a historic defeat in the 2019 local elections. Erdoan's AKP and its predecessors ruled Istanbul for 25 years until Mamolus' victory, which marked a significant change in the city's political landscape and considered Erdoan's greatest political defeat. Mamolu is considered Erdo's most powerful political rival. He faces a political ban and prison time for insulting his comments about election officials in 2019 following a politically charged trial, if confirmed by the Supreme Court of Appeal. The latest surveys from six pollsters suggest Mamolu has a lead over Kurum. Kurum's reputation has suffered from public backlash following a landslide earlier this month at a gold mine in Erzincan province, which placed him at the center of criticism. The incident left nine workers trapped under 10 million cubic meters of mud and sparked fears of a cyanide crisis due to the chemical's use in gold mining. Environmental advocates and local officials had sought to shut down the strip mine after a cyanide leak caused by a burst pipe during Kurum's term as environment minister in 2022. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon! < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class="">

