Democrats change their minds about Donald Trump





Democrats could change their minds about former President Donald Trump before the 2024 presidential election, according to a new poll.

Trump has long received poor marks from Democrats, who have long opposed him on a wide range of issues, including immigration, abortion rights and the economy, but a Harvard/Harris CAPS poll released this week found that Democrats' overall approval of the former president has increased since he left office in January 2021.

The investigation comes amid a tense battle for the presidency, as Trump continues to hold a substantial lead in the Republican primary race over former South Carolina governor and ex-United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley. After securing victories in key early voting states, Trump appears favorite to win the nomination, likely setting up a rematch against President Joe Biden in November, even though many voters have expressed a desire for new leadership in the Oval Office.

Twenty-nine percent of Democrats said they “somewhat” or “strongly” approve of “the job Donald Trump has done as president,” according to the poll of 2,022 voters conducted Feb. 21-22.

Former President Donald Trump speaks Thursday at the 2024 NRB International Christian Media Convention Presidential Forum in Nashville, Tennessee. A new poll suggests some Democrats are changing their minds about Trump. Former President Donald Trump speaks Thursday at the 2024 NRB International Christian Media Convention Presidential Forum in Nashville, Tennessee. A new poll suggests some Democrats are changing their minds about Trump. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

This is still a relatively low number, since 70% of Democrats still say they disapprove of Trump's performance as president.

But this represents a change from January 2020, when the Harvard/Harris CAPS poll asked the same question in its monthly survey. This survey was released around the same time in Trump's presidency as the last poll during Biden's term.

At that point, only 14% of Democrats said they approved of Trump's job performance. This poll surveyed 2,527 voters from January 27-29, 2020. The margin of error was not released alongside the polls.

The poll serves as the latest warning sign for Biden as he aims to secure victory in the November election.

Biden has seen weak poll results against Trump in recent polls, has faced gradual backlash over his handling of the war between Israel and Hamas, which threatens to damage his campaign in key states, and answered questions about his age. .

Biden supporters note, however, that the election season is still in its early stages and that they believe Democrats will ultimately reject Trump at the polls in November, while maintaining that Biden remains fit to serve.

Republicans have also raised questions about Trump as a candidate, with some warning that his legal conflicts could dent his popularity, particularly if he is convicted of a crime before November. Although Trump has been charged in four separate criminal cases, he maintains his innocence and has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Critics have also raised questions about Trump's mental health.

The most recent poll found that Republicans have a more negative view of Biden than Democrats of Trump. Just 11 percent of Republicans said they approved of Biden's job performance.

Thirty-nine percent of independent voters said they approved of Biden's job performance. But in January 2020, 42% of independent voters said they approved of Trump's job performance, according to a series of polls.

Newsweek reached out to the Biden and Trump campaigns for comment via email on Monday.

