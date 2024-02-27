Xi's crackdown on hedonistic bankers fuels industry brain drain

(Bloomberg) – His annual bonus was cut by 60% and his salary was frozen. Family expenses increase with two children in school. After a tough 2023, it didn't take long for Gracie, who works at an investment bank in Shenzhen, to find her Year of the Dragon resolution: land a job just across the border , in Hong Kong, better paid.

I feel lost and I don't see many solutions, she said, asking to be identified only by her first name because of the sensitivity of the matter. Her biggest worry is losing her job as Chinese companies downsize, she said.

Seen by Beijing as hedonists because of their lavish lifestyles, finance workers like Gracie are rethinking their careers. President Xi Jinping's call for common prosperity has taken a toll on wages and triggered belt-tightening. On top of that, a wave of alleged corruption ensnared more than 100 finance executives and executives last year alone, disrupting the entire industry.

More broadly, it seems increasingly clear that Xi is moving away from four decades of market-driven reforms and financial innovation. China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong has emphasized the Communist Party's centralized and unified leadership of the sector and pledged to build a modern financial system with Chinese characteristics, completely different from that of the West.

I see a new Chinese economy soon emerging in which the financial sector will have only two types of players: state-owned banks and state-owned insurance companies, said Zhiwu Chen, professor of finance at the University of Hong Kong. Even if it will not completely return to its mode of planned economy before 1978, it will come close. As a result, China's financial sector will not need as many professionals and many of them will have to find jobs elsewhere, whether there are other options or not.

China's economy has struggled to regain momentum as confidence has collapsed among domestic consumers and international investors. Banks have been asked to increase lending, but demand for new credit is weak. The property market is still in a deep recession and investors have fled the stock market, wiping more than $5 trillion from Chinese markets as calls have grown for authorities to do more to stimulate the economy.

Mike, a department head at a brokerage firm in Beijing, feels stuck as China's struggling economy and a broader crackdown on tech and education companies have hurt businesses across the board. Career advancement in the financial sector may now depend more on siding with the right political camp or excelling in ideological studies, rather than holding down a job, he said.

Another former bond trader at a major brokerage in China, who asked that his name not be used, said his colleagues and friends likened the message of centralized, unified leadership to a demand for financial sector to spit out the money it has earned.

Major banks and brokerages have cut bonuses and travel perks. China International Capital Corp. cut pay for its senior bankers by more than 40% last year, while Citic Securities Co. cut base salaries by 15% for some employees.

At the same time, bankers and traders are caught in an ideological push to study the thoughts of top leaders as Beijing elevates politics above everything else. Xi's economic slogan of high-quality development reflected his desire to avoid another crisis of unsustainable debt-fueled growth that could reduce profits in the financial sector.

The authorities did not hesitate to criticize. Last year, a 3,500-word commentary from the country's top anti-corruption watchdog called on bankers to abandon the pretense of being financial elites and clean up their hedonistic lifestyles.

The slogans and repression are aimed at control, said Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief economist for the Asia-Pacific region at Natixis SA. Chinese leaders believe oversight is necessary to avoid financial instability and ensure loans go to sectors deemed important by the state, such as manufacturing.

These fiery speeches went hand in hand with anti-corruption investigations that shocked the industry. Bao Fan, one of the country's best-known negotiators, was arrested last year without any official explanation and some top executives in the banking and financial sector have even been sentenced to death in recent years.

While China has every reason to maintain tight control over the sector to avoid systemic risks, the crackdown risks crippling an industry in dire need of innovation. Some financial institutions, notably brokerage firm Gracies, are now flat-footed and refraining from establishing a long-term strategy or making significant investments for fear of potential setbacks.

You never know when authorities might launch another campaign to regulate the financial sector, there is no certainty, Gracie said. It is better to sit and do nothing than to do something that could be considered bad.

Broken dreams

About 80% of companies in China's banking and financial services sector have lost talent in the past six months, according to a recent survey by Morgan McKinley Ltd. The overall figure for all sectors is 78%.

Graduates can still try their hand at banking and participate in internships or internships, said Lei Sihui, associate director at Robert Walters China. The biggest problem is that few people stay after their programs end.

Hao, who worked for a specialist investment fund, became an influencer on Xiaohongshu, a Chinese Instagram-like network, offering financial advisory services after quitting her job in 2022, partly due to low salaries and an unstable career. She now earns a six-figure monthly income.

Leaving the mainland for Hong Kong or elsewhere is also difficult. Global banks have been cutting jobs in China for more than a year and the salaries of most top investment bankers at Wall Street firms in Asia have fallen to their lowest levels in nearly two decades.

This means that new graduates are now looking for work elsewhere. Emma, ​​who majored in finance and interned at a large brokerage to begin a career as an investment banker, decided to pursue a master's degree in computer science at the University of Oxford instead.

I don't think I can get paid as well as I used to in the financial sector, she said, also asking that her full name be withheld. The desire to strengthen the leadership of the Communist Party also reflected a political stance aimed at discouraging financial innovations, thereby preventing her from becoming an investment banker.

But Beijing-based Mike said that even though finance is losing its appeal, he still advises graduates to join it.

While average salaries for new recruits across all sectors saw a record decline in the fourth quarter, finance still offers some of the highest-paying jobs, according to data from online recruitment platform Zhaopin Ltd.

“I would like to think that the financial sector is still relevant and important,” he said. A skinny camel is even bigger than a horse.

