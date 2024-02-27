Trump DA calls for silence after violent speeches and public attacks: live





Donald Trump is appealing his $454 million civil fraud judgment in New York, challenging the justices' conclusion that he lied about his wealth as he developed the real estate empire that launched him to stardom.

Lawyers for the former president filed a notice of appeal Monday asking the state's mid-level appeals court to overturn Judge Arthur Engoron's verdict after a months-long trial stemming from the attorney general's lawsuit from New York, Letitia James.

Mr. Trump's lawyers wrote in court papers that they were asking the court to decide whether Judge Engoron made errors of law and/or fact and whether he abused his discretion and/or his skill.

Meanwhile, the former president could soon face a new silence order in his mountain of litigation, after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg requested a restraining order to limit his inflammatory statements as he is preparing for a secret criminal trial scheduled to begin March 25.

The motion cited an avalanche of violent speeches and public attacks by Mr. Trump.

Later this week, the former president will visit the U.S.-Mexico border, as will President Joe Biden, as Republicans target immigration as a campaign issue, the White House and Congress struggling to pass bipartisan reform legislation.

Key Points Show Latest Update 1708999200 Fulton County prosecutors receive blast of harassing messages after phone number leaked by Trump lawyers

Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis and lead prosecutor Nathan Wade have been accused of having an inappropriate relationship that benefited financially from Trump's election interference prosecution.

Lawyers for Donald Trump and his co-defendants are expected to make closing arguments Friday in a parallel case seeking to exclude them from prosecution altogether, after a revealing two-day hearing that laid bare the circumstances of their relationship and the allegations against them.

After a court filing sought to show their relationship was much older than they said, Trump's lead lawyer reportedly told the prosecutor's office that he mistakenly shared unredacted phone records with a journalist, who had not published the recordings.

But Ms. Willis and Mr. Wade had to change their phone numbers due to an explosion of calls in recent days, according to CNN.

Alex WoodwardFebruary 27, 2024 02:00

1708995650 Full Story: Trump appeals $455 million fraud judgment in New York fraud trial

Trump's lawyers are appealing a $454 million judgment against the former president after a sprawling civil trial found him responsible for a decade of fraud at his family business.

Lawyers for Trump and his co-defendants filed papers with a New York appeals court on Monday, arguing that the judge in the case made errors of law or fact, abused his discretion and had exceeded his jurisdiction.

But the judgment against him will not be stayed until the former president and his co-defendants post bail equal to the massive judgment against them.

If bond is not posted within 30 days of the judgment, New York Attorney General Letitia James can begin seizing his assets.

Alex WoodwardFebruary 27, 2024 01:00

1708992000How Republicans are scrambling after Alabama's IVF ruling

Donald Trump is demanding that Alabama lawmakers act quickly to find an immediate solution to protect in vitro fertilization following a shock state Supreme Court ruling that forced hospital systems and IVF clinics to interrupt treatments, while plunging doctors and families into legal chaos.

But this weekend, on CPAC and elsewhere, conservatives welcomed the decision.

Independents Eric Garcia addresses conference participants:

In the meantime, here's the view from the Trump universe and how President Joe Biden and Democratic officials are grasping the consequences:

Alex WoodwardFebruary 27, 2024 00:00

1708988450 Disagreement persists between Trump and DeSantis as both dismiss speculation about vice president

Allies of Donald Trump and his now-former rival Ron DeSantis continued to trade insults over the past week, even as the former president focused on burying Nikki Haley, his latest rival for office. GOP inauguration.

The Florida governor appears eager to target Trump's image among Republicans, including during a conference call with delegates engaged in his campaign as part of the primary process. On that call, DeSantis dismissed speculation that Trump was considering him as a possible vice presidential candidate and reportedly suggested he wasn't interested either.

John Bowden Independents have more:

Alex WoodwardFebruary 26, 2024 11:00 p.m.

1708985750From running mate to chief of staff, here's who could be in a Trump administration in 2025

Donald Trump is all but guaranteed to be the Republican nominee for president. The recent Conservative Political Action Conference provided a glimpse of who could fill his potential administration.

Independents Eric Garcia and Holly Baxter report:

Alex WoodwardFebruary 26, 2024 10:15 p.m.

1708983950Former FBI informant accused of lying about Biden, Hunter ordered to stay in jail before trial

A former FBI informant accused of laundering Russian disinformation after being accused of lying about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter has been ordered to remain in prison.

Alex WoodwardFebruary 26, 2024 9:45 p.m.

1708982150Ronna McDaniel leaves RNC leadership. Who's next?

After a failed midterm election, a cash crunch likely to be squeezed by Trump to pay his legal bills, and a voting base that fully supports the former president, the Republican National Committee is ready to move in a new direction with the departure of Ronna McDaniel.

She will resign after Super Tuesday.

The former president has already approved a slate of new leaders for the party's main body, with North Carolina Republican Party chairman and election denier Michael Whatley as chairman, and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump as co-chair, solidifying thus the GOP takeover of MAGA. .

Alex WoodwardFebruary 26, 2024 9:15 p.m.

1708980350Threats have poured in against the Manhattan district attorney's office after Trump rallied his supporters to take back our nation.

During the Donald Trump hush money affair, credible threats of violence, harassment, and intimidation were directed against the District Attorney, his staff, and the District Attorney's Office, with hundreds of threats following and linked to: [Mr Trumps] public attacks, according to prosecutors.

But the agency's threat assessment unit recorded an extraordinary increase in threat activity that began the same day. [Trump] began targeting the district attorney, members of the district attorney's staff and this office with his violent rhetoric and public attacks, according to prosecutors.

The unit recorded 89 threats against the prosecutor, his family or employees of his office in 2023, the first of which occurred on the same day the former president called on his supporters to protest and take back our nation, says the folder.

Police reviewed 600 threatening phone calls and emails in March of last year alone, as the office prepared to charge the former president.

(Reuters)

Alex WoodwardFebruary 26, 2024 8:45 p.m.

1708978307Letitia James Live Tweets $114,000 Daily Interest Charges on Trump's $464 Million Fraud Ruling

When the final judgment in the sprawling fraud trial against Trump, his adult sons and former Trump Organization employees was approved Friday, the state attorney general's X-count released the exact figure to the last penny.

Twenty-four hours later, his account read: +$114,553.04.

The total amount owed to the state among all defendants, which is effectively forfeited as ill-gotten gains, is approximately $364 million, plus at least $100 million in interest.

Interest on the Trump portion of a final judgment amounts to more than $112,000 each day.

His lawyers are appealing.

Alex WoodwardFebruary 26, 2024 8:11 p.m.

1708975942 Read more: Manhattan DA seeks gag order against Trump in hush money criminal case

The Manhattan district attorney's office is asking a criminal judge to impose a limited silence on Donald Trump, citing his long history of inflammatory comments against parties involved in his mountain of litigation.

A 30-page filing released Monday cites his threatening social media posts, including a photo he posted that depicts him brandishing a baseball bat to the back of District Attorney Alvin Braggs' head.

Alex WoodwardFebruary 26, 2024 7:32 p.m.

