



Joe Biden, then US vice president, attends a lunch in February 2012 with China's Xi Jinping in Los Angeles. Tim Rue/Corbis via Getty Images

The American president botched the nationality of his Chinese counterpart while forgetting the name of Barack Obama. Former US Vice President Joe Biden attends a February 2012 lunch with China's Xi Jinping in Los Angeles. © Tim Rue/Corbis via Getty Images US President Joe Biden has once again clashed with the nationality and identity of world leaders, calling his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping the “leader of Russia” and forgetting the name of his former boss Barack Obama. The oldest president in American history made his final mental blunders by hosting a White House dinner for American governors on Saturday evening. Referencing instructions he received from then-President Obama, Biden said: “When I was vice president, president, uh, my president told me he wanted me to get to know Xi Jinping because it was clear that he was going to be head of state. Russia, uh, China, and we had problems with Russia at the time, as well as other countries. Biden then made a false claim that he repeated dozens of times, saying he had traveled 17,000 miles with Xi to the United States and China. The Washington Post rated Biden as “Bottomless Pinocchio” in November 2022 for repeatedly telling false stories. The paper's fact-checker, Glenn Kessler, was only able to find one trip in which Biden and Xi traveled together, when they visited a high school outside Beijing in August 2021. Biden also repeated an erroneous anecdote about a conversation with Xi on the Tibetan plateau, where the two men never visited together. “It’s God’s truth,” he once said of the alleged meeting. At Saturday's White House event, he said of the story: “It's been documented and it's real. » Standing in front of a portrait of Abraham Lincoln, Biden called the former president “the man behind me here.” As he began to Biden called a White House news conference to deny Hur's claims about his failing memory, but at the same event he misidentified Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as Mexico's leader. Earlier in the same week, he had difficulty remembering the name Hamas and claimed to have spoken in 2021 with French and German leaders who died years before. (RT) Azerbaijan24 is a social observer

