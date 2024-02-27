Fact check: Did Sadiq Khan really oversee a rise in crime in London? | Crime

A London under siege by criminals who rule the streets. This is not the plot of a comic book, but rather the picture that mayoral candidate Susan Hall painted of the capital in an article for the Express on Saturday.

Sadiq Khan, who as mayor of London also acts as police and crime commissioner for the city, is often the target of accusations that he allowed crime to fester. But the Guardian's analysis of government data shows that the reality is more nuanced.

According to the England and Wales Crime Survey, a person is actually less likely to be a victim of crime in London than in the country as a whole. In the capital, 14.9% of people were victims of a crime against their person or household in the year ending September 2023, compared to 15.7% nationally. But what about different types of crime?

Antisocial behavior

When it comes to anti-social behavior, the crime survey shows London has one of the lowest rates. In the year to September 2023, just 26.4% of people reported witnessing or experiencing antisocial behavior, compared to 34.2% in England and Wales. Only three police forces scored lower. This figure is also down from September 2019 levels, when 44% of people had witnessed or experienced anti-social behavior (compared to 39% nationally).

Perceptions of antisocial behavior in London differ from people's experiences. Despite the relatively low number of people experiencing antisocial behavior, 9% of people believe there is a high level of antisocial behavior, higher than the average for England and Wales (7.8%).

Murder

London's murder rate has also fallen in recent years. Early figures suggest 110 murders were recorded by the Metropolitan Police in 2023, broadly in line with 2022. This is down from the peak of 153 in 2019, and is also lower than the 120 recorded in 2015, the last Boris Johnson's full year as mayor.

The rate, roughly equivalent to 12 per 1 million people, is far from the worst police sector for homicides relative to population. Bedfordshire, Cleveland, Merseyside, West Mercia, South Yorkshire, Humberside and Northumbria all ranked higher in 2023-24, according to ONS figures.

Contrary to some assertions made by conservative political activists, there are far fewer murders in London than in American cities. New York recorded more than 46 murders per 1 million residents in 2023, while Chicago had more than 220 and Philadelphia more than 250.

The decline in the murder rate could possibly be due to improved health care during emergencies.

Knife crime

Although London's knife crime figures are relatively high compared to much of England, the capital is not the worst area for knife attacks. NHS figures show that in Cleveland and the West Midlands police areas more hospitalizations for stabbings were recorded than in London relative to the overall population size.

Around 10.1 people in London per 100,000 people were admitted to hospital after being attacked with a knife or sharp object in 2022-23, up slightly from 2021-22, but down from 12.3 in 2019-2020. Cleveland recorded 12.9 knife attacks per 100,000 people and the West Midlands had 13 per 100,000 people. Although all three regions are well above the England average (6.2), knife-related hospitalizations are still lower than before the pandemic. Based on current trends, figures for 2023-24 suggest roughly similar numbers of knife-related hospitalizations in London to last year, although there may have been a decline in Cleveland.

Hospital figures are confirmed by police records. West Midlands Police recorded 177 knife crimes per 100,000 people in the year to September 2023, while Cleveland recorded 159 and the Metropolitan Police recorded 158. Knife crimes recorded by the policing in London increased by a fifth last year and is rising. compared to when Boris Johnson left office, but it still remains below the pre-pandemic peak of 164 crimes per 100,000 people.

Gun Crime

Under Sadiq Khan, gun crime has soared by 2,500% in just one year, claimed the Tottenham Conservative Association, several members of which stood as Conservative candidates in local elections in a recent article on Khan crime wave scandal. The statistic was repeated in a Daily Telegraph article in January.

The figure is shocking and false. This claim originated in an erroneous analysis of Home Office data by the Daily Mail, which later retracted and admitted its error.

The latest statistics, for the year ending March 2023, show there were 12 firearms offenses per 100,000 people in London. This places it behind Gloucestershire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Northamptonshire, West Yorkshire, West Midlands, South Yorkshire and Cleveland (which recorded the highest number of gun crimes per 100,000 population: 33 offenses).

Over the past two decades, gun crime has fallen in England and Wales, and London has fared particularly well on this front.

In 2007-2008, the capital recorded 44 firearms offenses per 100,000 inhabitants. This figure fell to 24 in the first year of Sadiq Khan's term, and has since fallen to 12 in the most recent year of data.

The numbers continue to decline. NHS statistics show around 15 hospital admissions in London for firearm assault in 2023, compared to 25 in 2022.