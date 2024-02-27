Politics
Poorer families are buying less fruit and vegetables and three million children are living in food poverty, according to a report.
Data from charity The Food Foundation showed that 60 per cent of food insecure households surveyed last month said they were buying less fruit than usual. Some 44 percent also said they were buying less vegetables than normal in January 2024.
For comparison, 11 percent of families considered food secure report reducing their fruit consumption, and 6 percent who report reducing their fruit consumption. reduce their vegetable consumption.
Boris Johnson's former food tsar Henry Dimbleby has said that although inflation is falling, the situation remains dire for millions of children and their families in difficulty. He also said the lack of healthy food was a health emergency.
To assess whether people were food insecure, researchers asked people if they skipped or ate smaller meals because they couldn't afford them. They asked if they had gone hungry and not eaten because they did not have the money or access to food, and if they had not eaten for an entire day because of that.
If they met these criteria, they were then classified as food insecure. The Food Foundation found that in January 2024, 15% of UK households were food insecure equivalent to eight million adults and three million children.
Twenty percent of families with children were food insecure, according to the survey. The levels of food poverty are twice as high as they were in 2021, the association found.
Households struggling with food bills also reported buying less fish, dairy and eggs.
Although food inflation is now falling, prices remain high compared to 2021. The price of an average weekly food shop has increased by 24 to 26 percent since April 2022, according to the basket tracking system foundation of the charity.
An average weekly food basket for a man went from 43.52 to 54.64 and from 40.96 to 50.77 for a woman.
This echoes recent data from the Office for National Statistics, which revealed that four in ten adults surveyed at the end of January 2024 said they had bought less food when shopping in the last two weeks.
The rising cost of food was the most common reason given by 49 per cent of adults who said their living costs had increased compared to the previous month, the ONS found.
Additionally, around one in 25 adults said their household had run out of food and could not afford to buy more in the last two weeks, according to analysis of ONS data from October 2023 at the end of the year.
Anna Taylor, executive director of the Food Foundation, said: “Often the products with the worst health credentials, high in fat, salt and sugar, or ultra-processed, are the cheapest option for those who have difficulty obtaining food to feed themselves or their children. families.
We have seen that for this group, fruits and vegetables are often the first thing to sacrifice.
Dr Camilla Kingdon, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, said the data was deeply worrying, adding: When I speak to parents, they already know which food will provide their children with the best nutrition, but many consistently report how It's expensive to buy fruits and vegetables.
Parents often have no choice but to buy cheaper, highly processed foods that are high in salt and sugar.
Children's health outcomes are generally deteriorating and I believe food shortages and resulting poor nutrition play a significant role in this.
Mr Dimbleby, author of the National Food Strategy, added: Even though inflation is falling, it is still much more expensive than it was. The situation remains dire with three million children living in households that are reducing their fruit and vegetable consumption. This is a health emergency that will leave a long shadow over public health well into the future.
The survey results also showed that 45 per cent of households on Universal Credit said they did not have enough money for proper food. Food insecurity was also higher in disabled households, single-parent households and ethnic minorities.
The Food Foundation surveyed more than 6,000 adults.
