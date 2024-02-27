Politics
President Joko Widodo expected to attend Bau Nyale festival
Mataram (Inside Lombok) President Joko Widodo is expected to visit Lombok on February 29. The number 1's arrival in Indonesia coincides with the Bau Nyale festival, so we hope he will be able to attend.
Acting NTB Governor Lalu Gita Ariadi said with the planned arrival at the Bau Nyale festival, it is hoped that the President will be able to host the annual event. However, the timing of the president's arrival may still change.
It is therefore still provisional, but what is certain is that we are preparing the solution and will await new decisions. We are preparing it, he said Monday (26/2) afternoon. He explained that the main objective of the president's visit was Ekas Bay. However, the NTB provincial government reported the Bau Nyale event to the palace. We reported it. “We have reported other activities,” he stressed.
Not only is he preparing for the Bau Nyale Festival, but the NTB Provincial Government is also preparing if at any time President Jokowi goes to another location. Because President Jokowi often visits the market. One of the markets in the pipeline if planning to go is the Kruak Traditional Market. We still plan to go to Kruak market and others. “We anticipate,” he said.
He stressed that the presence of a team prior to Joko Widodo's arrival had prepared the venue and all other possibilities in detail. We even pay attention to consumption. “Tomorrow when we are in Ekas, what food is there in the sea,” he said.
For information, the Bau Nyale Festival will be held from February 29 to March 1, 2024. The implementation of this cultural event will be centered on Seger Beach, Central Lombok Regency. (azm)
|
Sources
2/ https://insidelombok.id/daerah/ntb/presiden-joko-widodo-diharapkan-bisa-ikut-festival-bau-nyale/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Joko Widodo expected to attend Bau Nyale festival
- Francia Raisa Shares Motivational Struggles Amid PCOS Diagnosis | Entertainment
- Captain Marvel actor Kenneth Mitchell dies at 49
- New Jersey tennis coach charged after allegedly showing nude photos to a 15-year-old girl
- India rejects visit to British scholar to speak on democratic values
- Chris Gauthier died at 48: the actor was known for his roles in Once Upon a Time, Eureka | Hollywood
- CFPB follows through on promise to use dormant authority to supervise high-risk nonbanks // Cooley // Global Law Firm
- WVU Mine Rescue Team wins international competition again
- West Idaho earthquake felt in Wood River Valley | Blaine County
- 'Once Upon a Time' and 'Eureka' Actor Chris Gauthier Dies
- The Hawaiian football team wraps up practice with a scrimmage
- Biden addresses hopes for planned cease-fire in Gaza