President Joko Widodo expected to attend Bau Nyale festival

Mataram (Inside Lombok) President Joko Widodo is expected to visit Lombok on February 29. The number 1's arrival in Indonesia coincides with the Bau Nyale festival, so we hope he will be able to attend.

Acting NTB Governor Lalu Gita Ariadi said with the planned arrival at the Bau Nyale festival, it is hoped that the President will be able to host the annual event. However, the timing of the president's arrival may still change.

It is therefore still provisional, but what is certain is that we are preparing the solution and will await new decisions. We are preparing it, he said Monday (26/2) afternoon. He explained that the main objective of the president's visit was Ekas Bay. However, the NTB provincial government reported the Bau Nyale event to the palace. We reported it. “We have reported other activities,” he stressed.

Not only is he preparing for the Bau Nyale Festival, but the NTB Provincial Government is also preparing if at any time President Jokowi goes to another location. Because President Jokowi often visits the market. One of the markets in the pipeline if planning to go is the Kruak Traditional Market. We still plan to go to Kruak market and others. “We anticipate,” he said.

He stressed that the presence of a team prior to Joko Widodo's arrival had prepared the venue and all other possibilities in detail. We even pay attention to consumption. “Tomorrow when we are in Ekas, what food is there in the sea,” he said.

For information, the Bau Nyale Festival will be held from February 29 to March 1, 2024. The implementation of this cultural event will be centered on Seger Beach, Central Lombok Regency. (azm)