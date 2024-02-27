Imran Khan's party to convene 'parallel' session of Punjab Assembly to elect CM: report





Lahore: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party plans to convene a 'parallel' session of the Punjab Assembly to elect the chief minister, speaker and vice-president, saying the newly elected chief minister Maryam Nawaz was in the House on “a stolen warrant”, media reported on Tuesday.

Maryam, 50, senior vice-president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, made history by becoming the first-ever female chief minister of Pakistan's most populous province of Punjab, after obtaining 220 votes.

She defeated Rana Aftab of Khan's Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), 71, of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, who received no votes as her party boycotted the election.

Former cricketer-turned-politician Khan's PTI party on Monday called for a “parallel” Punjab Assembly after claiming a strength of 250 members, including reserved seats for women and minorities, the Dawn newspaper reported .

To win the chief ministerial election, a candidate must win the support of the majority, i.e. 187 members in the House which currently has 327 seats.

Addressing a press conference, PTI central leader Shaukat Basra claimed that more than half of the elected members of the Punjab Assembly, including newly elected Chief Minister Maryam, were in the House on “a stolen mandate”.

He claimed that Maryam was defeated by a PTI-backed candidate Mehr Sharafat in Lahore's PP-159 constituency, the report said.

Claiming that the results were rigged to ensure the victory of the new Punjab chief minister, Basra said Maryam “won the elections on February 9 instead of February 8”.

“The PML-N leaders were saying that they had made a deal with the powers that be, but they failed to make a deal with the people of Pakistan,” he said.

“This rigged election will lead to anarchy,” the PTI leader said.

Asserting that the establishment was still demanding PTI founder Khan to become prime minister, Basra said, “But Mr. Khan is determined that the establishment ensures that the mandate given by the people of Pakistan to the candidates supported by the PTI be rendered,” he said.

Separately, the party criticized Maryam's election as the chief minister of the politically crucial Punjab province and said all democratic and constitutional norms were trampled to elect her.

In a statement, the party spokesperson claimed that the police “imposed a curfew” outside the assembly to prevent PTI members and the chief ministerial candidate from entering the the assembly.

He claimed that the sanctity of the Punjab Assembly was violated by “stealing the public mandate” to bring a “defeated woman” to power.

The spokesperson said the people of Punjab “would not tolerate an insult to their mandate”, according to the report.

At least 103 legislators from the PTI-backed SIC staged a walkout after SIC candidate for chief minister Aftab was not allowed to speak during the point of order.

Newly elected President Malik Ahmad Khan has finally moved forward with moves to elect a new leader of the House after efforts to bring back boycotting lawmakers were unsuccessful.

The PML-N won the posts of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

In a marathon session of the Punjab Assembly on Saturday, lawmakers elected PML-N leader Malik Ahmad Khan as caretaker of the House and Zaheer Iqbal Channar as his deputy.

The PML-N won 137 seats, while independents backed by 71-year-old Khan's PTI party won 113 in the Punjab Assembly. Furthermore, around twenty independents, not supported by the PTI, have already joined the PML-N.

Punjab is the most populous province of Pakistan, with 120 million inhabitants.

