PM Modi's visit to Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra on February 27-28: full schedule | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to begin a two-day visit to Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra on Tuesday, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects. He will begin his visit from Kerala and end it in Maharashtra on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi PM Modi's complete program for two days: PM Modi in Kerala Around 10:45 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. According to an official statement, Modi, during his visit to the state, will inaugurate three key space infrastructure projects: PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota; the new integrated testing facility for engines and semi-cryogenic stages at the ISRO propulsion complex at Mahendragiri; and trisonic wind tunnel at VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram. The three projects, which provide world-class technical facilities for the space sector, were developed at a cumulative cost of approximately 1,800 million. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Modi will also review the progress of the Gaganyaan mission and grant astronaut wings to the designated astronauts. PM Modi in Tamil Nadu Modi will reach Tamil Nadu on Tuesday afternoon and participate in the Creating Future Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs program in Madurai around 5:15 p.m. During the programme, it will launch two major initiatives designed to support and grow MSMEs in the Indian automotive industry: TVS Open Mobility Platform and TVS Mobility-CII Center of Excellence. On Wednesday, February 28, around 9:45 a.m., Modi will lay the foundation stone of several infrastructure projects worth over 17,300 crore in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. It will lay the foundation stone of the outer container terminal of VOChidambaranar port, the government statement said. Following this, Modi will launch India's first green hydrogen fuel cell inland navigation boat under the Harit Nauka initiative. It will also dedicate tourism facilities at 75 lighthouses across ten states and union territories. During his visit, Modi will dedicate railway projects to doubling the Vanchi Maniyachchi – Nagercoil railway line, developed at a cost of 1,477 billion. It will also devote four road projects in Tamil Nadu, developed at a total cost of approximately 4,586 billion. PM Modi in Maharashtra After his visit to Tamil Nadu, Modi will reach Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon. According to the government statement, Modi will attend a public program in Yavatmal, Maharashtra around 4:30 pm and inaugurate several development projects worth over $1,00,000. 4,900 million. It will also release benefits under PM KISAN and other schemes during the programme. Modi will disburse the second and third installments of Namo Shetkari MahaSanman Nidhi, worth approximately 3,800 crore which will benefit around 88 lakh beneficiary farmers across Maharashtra. He will also pay 825 crore revolving fund to 5.5 lakh women's self-help groups (SHGs) across the state. Modi is expected to start distribution of one crore Ayushman cards across the state and launch the Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana for OBC category beneficiaries. Among the other projects that the Prime Minister will inaugurate are several irrigation projects benefitting the Marathwada and Vidarbha region, developed at a cost of 2,750 crore under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) and Baliraja Jal Sanjeevani Yojana (BJSY); several railway projects worth more than 1,300 million; and road sector strengthening projects in Maharashtra.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modis-visit-kerala-tamil-nadu-maharashtra-on-february-27-28-full-schedule-101708993775538.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos