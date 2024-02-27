PM Modi cites consumption data to claim poverty is now at an all-time low

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that poverty in India was now at its lowest level while household consumption had increased 2.5 times compared to a decade earlier.

Speaking on the theme 'India: Ready for the next big leap' at the News9 Global Summit, Modi also criticized previous governments and said they were deliberately keeping people in penury due to their policy of voice bank.

He affirmed that his government has chosen the path of satisfying everyone, which excludes any possibility of discrimination.

“We do not believe in a policy of shortage but in governance of saturation,” he said.

“We did not do appeasement ('tushtikaran') but chose the path of people's satisfaction ('santushti'). This has been our mantra,” Modi said.

He said his government had transformed vote bank politics into performance politics.

India was in “reverse gear” under previous governments, he said, citing projects announced in the 1960s and 1980s but completed after his government came to power in 2014.

Referring to a recent report on the country's consumption pattern, the Prime Minister highlighted the fact that poverty has reached its lowest level so far, in single digits.

According to the data, he said, consumption increased by 2.5 times compared to a decade ago, as people's ability to spend on different goods and services increased.

Modi cited the data to claim that consumption in rural India has grown at a faster rate than in urban India.

Data shows that people's ability to spend on different services and facilities has increased, he said, adding that they now have more money to use for things other than food.

“This happened because we focus on villages, poor people and farmers,” Modi said.

He said his government created infrastructure keeping rural India in mind, empowered women and created new employment opportunities.

The percentage of money spent on food now represents less than 50 percent of total household spending for the first time, he said.

If the world now believes that India is ready to take a big step forward, then the launch pad of the work done over the last decade is behind it, Modi asserted.

The Prime Minister said India's growing credibility has become its identity in the world, which believes it will benefit from collaboration with the country.

His government's tenure has seen a sea change in terms of trust, mindset and governance, Modi said, asserting that the scale at which India is working today is unprecedented and beyond imagination.

“We need to take India's capabilities to a new height in our third term,” he said, adding that the next five years will be marked by the country's progress in its journey towards 'Viksit Bharat “.

Modi cited the recent launch of infrastructure and development projects, including IITs, IIMs, bridges and railway infrastructure, running into tens of thousands of millions of dollars to highlight the change in scale and speed .

“We lagged behind in the first, second and third revolutions, now we must lead the world in the fourth revolution,” the prime minister said.

“Our government is moving forward keeping the principle of nation first paramount,” Modi said.

He also cited in his speech a host of decisions, including the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of the Ram temple, the Women's Reservation Bill, 'one rank, one pension', and the abolition of instant triple talaq.

Under his government, two new colleges are established every day and a new university is established every week, he said, citing a host of other developments.

In a mockery of previous Congress dispensations, Modi said those who were in power before did not trust the capabilities of Indians and underestimated their strength.

Every Indian now believes that nothing is impossible and they can do anything, the Prime Minister said.

Government offices are no longer a problem but help citizens, he said, noting that for the first time, poverty is now reaching single digits.

He said he had personally reviewed projects worth Rs 17 lakh crore during his 10 years at the Centre.

The Prime Minister highlighted the need to prepare India for the 21st century and highlighted projects that are progressing rapidly.

“From space to semiconductors, from digital to drones, from AI to clean energy, from 5G to Fintech, India is today at the global forefront,” a- he declared.

He highlighted India's growing prowess as one of the biggest forces on parameters like digital payments globally, the fastest growing country in terms of fintech adoption rate , the first country to land a rover on the south pole of the Moon, among the main ones. countries in the world in terms of installed solar capacity, leaving Europe lagging behind in 5G network expansion, rapid progress in the semiconductor sector and rapid developments in future fuels like green hydrogen.

“Today, India is working hard to build a bright future. India is futuristic. Today, everyone is saying that India is the future,” he said.

Highlighting the achievements of the last 10 years compared to the 10 years preceding 2014, the Prime Minister highlighted a record increase in FDI from $300 billion to $640 billion, India's digital revolution, confidence in India's vaccine against Covid and the growing number of taxpayers. in the country, which he said symbolizes the population's growing confidence in the government.

Talking about mutual fund investments in the country, the Prime Minister informed that people had invested Rs 9 lakh crore in 2014 while 2024 saw a meteoric rise to Rs 52 lakh crore.

“It proves to citizens that the nation is moving forward with strength,” he said, adding that the level of trust in himself and the government is equal.