Nasdem discusses the new minister who often criticized the Jokowi government

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Secretary General (Secretary General) of the Party Nasdem Hermawi Taslim mentioned the newly appointed minister, namely the General Chairman of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (ME) who strongly criticized the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), is now part of the cabinet.

He said many critics made a fuss when they had not yet entered government, but now they are entering government one by one.

“When there were a lot of people fighting all kinds of things, now they are coming one by one,” he said at the Gaspol event. Kompas.com broadcast Monday (26/2/2024) evening.

“The digital record can be published, what did the person who was appointed minister yesterday say (criticism) about Jokowi,” he said.

However, Hermawi said, Nasdem's position as a coalition party in Jokowi's government does not matter on this matter.

Because, according to Nasdem, the critics united for a common goal, in the interest of the nation and the state.

“But that’s life, if it’s for the good, it doesn’t matter,” he said.

Hermawi also said that Nasdem's position in the Jokowi government has not changed.

“Nasdem remains determined to deliver the Jokowi government until the last day, until today's position. nasdem like this, because we made a promise to the people,” Hermawi said.

“Everywhere in the world, promises must be kept. If we do not keep our promises, our credibility will be called into question,” he said.



