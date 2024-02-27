You want to end government interference in the lives of the middle class: PM Modi | News from India







“I want to remove government from people's lives, especially I do not approve of government interference in the lives of the middle class. What is the need for government every day and at every stage? We should create such society where government interference is minimal,” the Prime Minister said while inaugurating Bharat Tex 2024, India’s largest global textile exhibition.

Speaking at another program to launch over 2,000 railway infrastructure projects involving an investment of Rs 41,000 crore in 27 states, Modi said efforts towards infrastructure expansion would continue till 'to the third mandate which he is confident of obtaining. will begin in June. The scale and speed of the development work surprised people. The program saw the participation of 40 lakh people, 29 governors and 11 chief ministers.

Drawing on his mantra of 'minimum government and maximum governance', Modi said at the mega textile expo that the government must stand up for the poor and meet their basic needs like education and healthcare. “For the rest, I do not approve of the government's unnecessary interference. I have been fighting against this for ten years,” he added.

Modi asserted that he would ensure that unnecessary interference ends in the next five years, indicating his confidence in a third term in office ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. But he quickly added: “I’m not talking about elections.”

In his speech at the railway ceremony, the Prime Minister said the program was symbolic of the work culture of New India. “Everything India does today, it does it at unprecedented speed and scale. India today has stopped dreaming small. We are dreaming big and working tirelessly to achieve them. This determination is visible in this Viksit Bharat Viksit railway programme,” he added.

