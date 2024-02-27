Jokowi expected to inaugurate explosives factory in East Kalimantan





Samarinda (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is expected to visit Bontang City, East Kalimantan on Thursday, February 29, to head an explosives factory with a production capacity of around 75,000 tons of explosives per year. “President Jokowi will arrive in Bontang at 9:36 a.m. on a helicopter after inaugurating a bus terminal in Samarinda. The president will go directly to the factory,” local military district commander, the Lieutenant Colonel Bagus Daryanto. 26). He explained that the explosives factory was built by PT Kaltim Ammonium Nitrate (KAN) as a modern and environmentally friendly manufacturing facility that is expected to support mining activities in East Kalimantan province. Upon his arrival in Bontang, President Jokowi will be greeted by officials of the Bontang Municipal Government, representatives of PT KAN, as well as officers of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) and the National Police (Polri), Daryanto said . Related news: Indonesian, Omani oil companies develop base refinery in Bontang After inaugurating the factory, he noted that the head of state would first have lunch at a local restaurant before flying to the North Penajam Paser district, parts of which are used as a development site for the new capital Nusantara. The commander further emphasized that the TNI and Polri have taken various measures to ensure security during Jokowi's visit, including sterilizing the areas that will soon be visited and perfecting the escort mechanism. PT KAN was founded in 2003 as a collaboration between state-owned fertilizer company PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur and state-owned explosives manufacturer PT Dahana. PT KAN's explosives factory in Bontang is expected to help Indonesia make the most of its ammonium nitrate resources in various sectors to reduce the volume of imports and achieve energy self-sufficiency. Related news: Oil refinery will not be moved from Bontang: President Translator: Ahmad R, Tegar Nurfitra

Editor: Yuni Arisandy Sinaga

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/307074/jokowi-scheduled-to-inaugurate-explosives-factory-in-east-kalimantan%3Futm_source%3Dantaranews%26utm_medium%3Ddesktop%26utm_campaign%3Dpopular_right The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos