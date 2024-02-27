PM reveals names of Gaganyaan mission astronauts during review of ISRO facilities





New Delhi: India is expanding its space in the global order and this is also evident in its space program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today while revealing the names of four astronauts participating in the country's Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission. The Prime Minister today gave astronaut wings to the four selected for space flight at an event at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center in Thiruvananthapuram. The four designated astronauts selected for the Gaganyaan mission are Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla. The human spaceflight mission aims to launch a three-member crew into low Earth orbit and return them after three days. The astronauts chosen for the mission were trained in technical knowledge as well as physical fitness to ensure that they remained healthy during the mission. “The country has learned about the four Gaganyaans passengers. These are not just four names or four people. These are four powers that will carry the aspirations of 140 million Indians into space,” the Prime Minister said. “Forty years later, an Indian is going into space. But this time, the timing, the countdown and the rocket belong to us,” he added. Earlier, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma (retd.) had visited space in 1984 as part of a Soviet mission. The Prime Minister said that at a time when India is on the verge of becoming the third largest economy in the world, the Gaganyaan mission will take our space sector to new heights. He also highlighted the crucial role that women scientists play in the space technology sector. “India's Nari Shakti plays a pivotal role in the space sector. Be it Chandrayaan or Gaganyaan, no such mission can be imagined without women scientists,” he said. The Prime Minister said that India's success in the space sector not only sows the seeds of scientific temperament among the younger generation but also helps it emerge as a dynamic global player in the 21st century by making progress significant in all sectors.

