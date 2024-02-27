Lindsay Hoyle is right about fear, but Islamists aren't the cause

The former prime minister dismissed concerns over his use of inflammatory rhetoric – calling the Benn Act passed to avoid a no-deal Brexit a “surrender bill” – and his telling a female MP that his concerns about aggressive language were “funny.”

Even her sister criticized Johnson when he said the best way to honor Ms Cox was to “get Brexit done”. As a reminder, the MP, killed in 2016 by a far-right extremist, had campaigned against leaving the EU. Her killer shouted “Britain first” as he stabbed and shot her.

CATRIONA STEWART: Did Keir Starmer's conference speech reveal more than we think?

Johnson has been repeatedly called to apologize, including by Labor MP Karl Turner, who said he and other MPs had received death threats.

Humza Yousaf will no doubt balk at an immediate shift from Johnson's 'surrender bill' to his own conduct but, as we navigate another period of heightened tensions where politicians fear for their safety, the Prime Minister should have done so. think twice before capitalizing on a front page of the newspaper bearing the word “traitors”.

The controversial Press and Journal took aim at the Labor Party and Mr Yousaf shared a photo of the cover on X/Twitter in a bid to undermine Anas Sarwar and Keir Starmer.

Rigorous debate is vital, but the use of “traitors” was an open objective of the opposition to criticize toxic and divisive language.

In a consistently unedifying week of driving, the king of the division was, of course, Lee Anderson. He had the Conservative whip removed for Islamophobic comments in which he said the mayor of London had been captured by the Islamists who control the capital.

Anderson, unintimidated, happily posts photos of pints on X/Twitter. In one, he claims a woman named Sue left him five dollars behind the bar for a drink. “One last drink,” read another post with a photo of Madri’s drink. Because of all the positive feedback, he wrote, now he's back in London: “I decided to have another pint to prepare myself for a long week.”

It's not very effective work on the part of the old Islamists there, if alcohol is still available.

Anderson might have gotten away with it if he had stuck to a general statement and not named names; he is far from being a solitary voice. Robert Jenrick, a former minister, said Britain had “allowed our streets to be dominated by Islamist extremists”. Penny Mordaunt, leader of the House of Commons, responded that she “couldn’t agree more”.

Rishi Sunak has removed the whip from Lee Anderson. What will he do next? The Prime Minister has acted fairly quickly – certainly quicker than Keir Starmer over Azhar Ali's anti-Semitic comments in the Rochdale by-election – but will Anderson see the return of the whip?

Sunak promoted him to deputy chairman of the party as a boost to the party's right, which weighed on his leadership. Anderson resigned over the Rwanda bill, believing it was not tough enough.

The fact that he holds Islamophobic views and does not hesitate to express them should hardly surprise the Prime Minister; all parties know what they are doing.

Sunak may further wish to remove the whip from Liz Truss and Suella Braverman. For Truss to appear at pseudo-Trump rallies and remain silent when interviewers praise disgraced far-right agitator Tommy Robinson is unconscionable behavior for a sitting congressman.

Braverman's Telegraph column, the day after the debate in the House of Commons, was peppered with aggressive comments: Britain must not admit “defeat”, there is a “battle” to be won.

Jewish and Muslim communities are speaking out about the fear they feel over new waves of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in response to the war between Israel and Hamas.

CATRIONA STEWART: When politicians talk about service, what exactly do they mean?

We keep referring to dog whistle statements, but when it's that loud, it's just a whistle. Sunak must show he can stand up to incendiary rhetoric from the right of his party.

We forget, when the most publicized picture is so bleak, that there are large numbers of honest Conservative MPs who despair about the state of the party and the headlines. It is these honest MPs who should also speak out.

This climate has been created both within and outside of politics and the current culture of fear – if Speaker Lindsay Hoyle's motivations are to be believed – is affecting the democratic process.

The scenes last Wednesday at Westminster were, as has been repeated ad nauseum, unedifying. Keir Starmer has been given a reprieve from the rebellion, but while Labor may think it has won the battle at Westminster, everyone involved has lost the fight for respect outside.

The UK finds itself in the painful situation of having seen two politicians assassinated in the last ten years. Jo Cox and David Amess are still named but we must not forget Keith Palmer, the unarmed police officer who was killed in 2017 while trying to stop the terrorist attack on Westminster.

MP Mike Freer had his London constituency office bombed over Christmas. The Sunday papers were full of stories about deputies benefiting from panic alarms and extra security in response to threats.

Last week, staff in the constituency office of Labor MPs Paul Sweeney and Pam Duncan-Glancy called the police because they were afraid of protesters in the building. Protesters say they attended peacefully and eyewitnesses say there was no real cause for concern.

Mr. Sweeney supported his team, insisting that they were genuinely afraid and that the feeling of threat was real. Protest is a beautiful thing and the right to it must be sacrosanct, but it speaks volumes – particularly given the frenzy created by Lindsay Hoyle's decision in Parliament last week – that politicians feel a such concern in their workplace.

CATRIONA STEWART: Kier Starmer must stop condescending to the working classes

This fear is causing us to lose competent and talented politicians and staff. Just Stop Oil has now said it will challenge MPs outside their homes, while protests in Gaza have taken place outside MPs' homes. There is a literal and figurative boundary here that is broken.

This feverish state in which we live has many facets. Britain has long had gutter politics. Voters are angry, they are disillusioned. Brexit removed an easy bogey for lazy politicians to lay blame on and so they went back to targeting migrants, asylum seekers and, now, anyone generically 'foreign'.

Because much of politics has become a battle of identity, people believe they are fighting for the soul of who they are, a state that does not easily lead to moderation. There seems to be no clear end in sight.

After the murder of Jo Cox, there were calls for a more collegial and empathetic policy. There were calls for kindness. The horror over the death of a woman killed in a brutal and cowardly attack should have been a turning point, but it was not. Instead, other nastiness has infected the system.

There is little to be proud of and much to be ashamed of.