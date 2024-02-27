Hazmat teams respond after Donald Trump Jr. receives letter containing white powder and death threat





Top line

A letter containing an unidentified white powder was delivered Monday to the home of former President Donald Trump Jr.'s eldest son in Florida, prompting a response from emergency crews, including a hazardous materials team.

Donald Trump Jr., speaks at a rally for his father, former Republican presidential candidate… [+] President Donald Trump in Laconia, New Hampshire.

The Daily Beast was first to report the incident, noting that several fire trucks were spotted outside Trump Jr.'s residence in Jupiter, Florida, with men dressed in hazmat suits.

According to the Associated Press, Trump Jr. opened the letter in his home office and, in addition to the white substance, it also contained a death threat.

Efforts to identify the white powder have been inconclusive so far, but authorities believe it is not deadly.

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is investigating this case in conjunction with the United States Secret Service.

Trump Jr. shared a copy of the threatening letter with the Daily Caller and said such incidents were becoming a little too common.

Crucial quote

Commenting on the incident, Trump Jr. criticized the media and said: If this happened to a prominent Democrat twice, there would be congressional hearings, but since my last name is Trump, the media will move on by A day.

Key context

A letter containing an unknown substance had previously been sent to Trump Jr.'s residence. In 2018, Vanessa Trump, his then-wife, opened an envelope containing a white power addressed to Trump Jr. and then took him to the hospital. After investigation, law enforcement authorities determined that the substance was harmless. A year later, a Massachusetts man was convicted of sending the letter, along with several other letters containing white power between 2015 and 2018, including one sent to Eric Trump's Manhattan apartment in 2016.

