Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes speedy recovery to Mohammed Shami after ankle surgery





Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Mohammed Shami a speedy recovery after the Indian star pacer confirmed that he had undergone successful surgery on his long-standing injury. Regarding X, PM Modi said he remained confident that Shami would overcome this injury as quickly as possible. “Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health, @MdShami11! I am confident that you will overcome this injury with the courage that is so integral to you,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on the X platform. Mohammed Shami hopes to “get back on his feet soon” after right Achilles tendon surgery in London on Monday. Shami is virtually absent from IPL 2024, which will take place from March 22 to May 26. “Just had successful Achilles tendon surgery! Recovery will take some time, but I can't wait to get back on my feet. #AchillesRecovery #HeelSurgery #RoadToRecovery,” Shami had tweeted. Shami has not played cricket since India's ODI World Cup campaign, when he helped the team reach the final by taking 24 wickets in seven matches at an average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20. The veteran pacer played in pain during the competition, receiving injections to rehabilitate his ankle, and has not played cricket since. The injury would be a major setback for the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans, who also traded Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians in an all-cash deal. Shami was the team's leading wicket-taker during their second-place finish at IPL 2023. In January, Shami revealed that he was experiencing “some stiffness” in his ankle, but was hopeful it would heal in time for the England Tests. However, that idea was ruled out later in the month when he returned to the BCCI's National Cricket Academy (NCA) for a re-evaluation. Shami had been included in the Indian Test squad for the South Africa series, but he was withdrawn after the persistence of the ankle problem which had kept him out of the white-ball phase of the tour. In Shami's absence, India gave Test debuts to Mukesh Kumar (in West Indies) and Akash Deep (in Ranchi Test against England) in the current WTC cycle, where he has not played only one match. Shami's last Test was the WTC final against Australia at The Oval in June. Published by: Saurabh Kumar Published on: February 27, 2024

