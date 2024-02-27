Covid inquiry to examine Welsh Government response to pandemic The Irish News





The public inquiry into Wales' response to the Covid pandemic is set to begin on Tuesday. The UKCovid-19 inquiry resumes with hearings in Cardiff over the next three weeks. This final phase of the inquiry will examine and make recommendations on the Welsh Government's decision-making in response to the pandemic between early January 2020 and May 2022, when remaining Covid-19 restrictions were lifted in Wales. The inquiry will hear from politicians and civil servants who have worked for the government throughout the pandemic. It will also examine the relationship between the Welsh and UK governments during the pandemic; the imposition of interventions such as confinement and face coverings; and public health communication, including any alleged breaches of the rules by ministers or civil servants. Resignation of Mark Drakeford Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales, is expected to appear at the inquest hearing in Cardiff. (Maja Smiejkowska/PA) A list of those who will appear at the inquest is published each week. Mark Drakeford, the first minister of Wales, and Vaughan Gething, the health minister at the height of the pandemic, are widely expected to appear, but they have not been announced. The first day of the inquiry will hear opening statements from key groups, such as the Welsh Government and Public Health Wales. Members of families bereaved by Covid-19 for Justice Cymru will speak on Wednesday. The inquiry has already heard from the UK and Scottish governments, with former Prime Minister and former First Minister of Scotland Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon appearing. Much of the testimony heard during these sessions concerned WhatsApp messages exchanged between ministers and officials during the pandemic. This included swear-laden texts from Ms Sturgeon, who called Mr Johnson a clown. The investigation also led to a row in Scotland, after it was revealed that many of the posts had been deleted. Mr Drakeford previously said some of the messages sent by Welsh officials may have been deleted, but told the BBC he did not believe anything was deleted on my phone, describing himself as a user economical of electronic communications. He was forced to correct his record in the Senedd late last year after initially saying he did not use the messaging platform at all.

