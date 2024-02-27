Court indicts Imran Khan, his wife in corruption case





A Pakistani court has indicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in a corruption case for allegedly receiving land as a bribe during his tenure, reported Geo News, a news channel Pakistani.

Khan is in prison in three separate cases ranging from corruption to violation of Islamic law.

The latest indictment concerns Al-Qadir Trust, a non-governmental social organization established in 2018 by Khan and his wife.

Prosecutors say the trust served as a front for Khan to receive a bribe from one of Pakistan's richest and most powerful businessmen.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) condemned the indictment, saying “the trial was conducted behind the prison walls, with the sole aim of paving the way for miscarriage of justice.”

In January, a Pakistani court sentenced Khan and his wife to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana case, where both were accused of illegally selling state gifts.

The anti-corruption watchdog had claimed that Khan and his wife received 108 gifts from heads of state and foreign officials, some worth millions of rupees, during his tenure as prime minister and that many were illegally kept or sold by the two men.

He was initially sentenced to three years in prison, but the decision was overturned by a higher court. Investigators presented new evidence after Khan received a clean bill.

Independent candidates supported by Khan's party won the largest number of seats in the National Assembly, although the party was not allowed to contest elections on the electoral symbol. However, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) agreed on a power-sharing deal to form a new coalition government.

Newly elected MPs are expected to meet on February 29 to choose a new prime minister. Shehbaz Sharif is the favorite for the prime ministership, while Zardari will likely become president.

