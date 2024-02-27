What can the Philippines learn from how AI was used in Indonesia's 2024 elections?

MANILA, Philippines Earlier this month, on Wednesday, February 14, Indonesia elected Prabowo Subianto as its next president. Older Indonesians remember Prabowo for his human rights abuses during Suharto's brutal dictatorship, which ended only 25 years ago.

But for young Indonesian voters, they know Prabowo as a cuddly grandfather.

For its 2024 campaign, Prabowo benefited greatly from a major rebranding, thanks to generative AI (genAI). A cute and chubby version of Prabowo, generated using text-to-image generation tool genAI Midjourney, is often shown dancing in viral videos on social media. These videos often used the word gemoy, which means cute and cuddly in Indonesian slang.

This is not Prabowo's first presidential election in which he ran in the 2014 and 2019 Indonesian elections, losing to outgoing President Joko Widodo each time. In his first two presidential elections, he presented himself as a fierce nationalist. But he has since abandoned the nationalist image, and it was his AI-fueled reputation for good faith that ultimately won him the presidential seat.

The third time is the charm of Prabowo, who has made the most of new technologies and social media platforms like TikTok. The election results also proved that Prabowo was successful in meeting the needs of the country's young voters. majority including millennial and generation Z Indonesians.

What happened in Indonesia

Indonesian journalist Ika Ningtyas, fact-checking coordinator for Tempo Media and secretary-general of the Alliance of Independent Journalists, said the country's 2024 elections are very different from previous elections.

In an interview with Rappler, Ningtyas said that previous Indonesian elections were mainly marked by misinformation and hate speech and that while these will still be present in the country's 2024 polls, these have been overshadowed by how the candidates focused more on presenting themselves as tolerant leaders.

[I think] the use of [cartoons] with generative AI facilities is a form of information manipulation that [has not happened] before, she said.

Besides Prabowos' viral AI-generated cartoon, there was also deepfake videos of the late dictator Suharto circulating on social media ahead of Indonesian election day.

Nadia Naffi, an assistant professor at Laval University in Quebec, Canada, said academics like her who study digital disinformation had anticipated how generative AI could harm democratic processes like elections. Naffi admitted, however, that the recent incident during Indonesia's elections was surprising in its scale and immediacy.

This incident highlights researchers' growing concern about the potential misuse of deepfakes and AI-generated content. Although the specific use of generative AI in Indonesia's elections was not predicted in precise terms, the trend of its misuse in political contexts was anticipated, Naffi said in an interview with Rappler.

Ningtyas also noted that apart from the misuse of technology and misinformation present in the 2024 elections, Prabowo also benefited from the way incumbent President Jokowi [abused] his power to win his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the seat of vice-president.

Gibran was Prabowos' 2024 running mate and was criticized for the way nepotism propelled his political career. Gibran is currently 36 years old, which would have made him ineligible for the vice presidency, as candidates must be at least 40 years old. But the Indonesian court lifted the ban to make an exception for Gibran, leading to accusations that Jokowi was building his own political dynasty.

Ningtyas also attributed Prabowos' electoral victory to lack of political and historical education about his past human rights violations, which made it easier for him to change his name.

With the help of generative AI, the [Prabowo-Gibran campaign] produced animations or cartoons that transformed Prabowo's figure into a much younger person and [to] Watch more [like a] funny grandfather. [Its] a strategy to divert public attention from Prabowos' human rights violations and cover up the issue of nepotism, she said.

This year's elections are also not the first time social media has seen sketchy campaigns in support of Prabowo. In 2019, Facebook announced that it had removed a fake network of Indonesian pages, accounts and groups that engaged in illegal activities. coordinated inauthentic behavior promote pro-Prabowo propaganda.

Generative AI and other threats to elections and democracy

Naffi's previous research on generative AI has always focused on its dual nature. Even if it recognizes its capacity for innovation and democratization, it has always highlighted the risks. [AI poses] to the integrity of the information.

When it comes to elections, Naffi said AI can be particularly harmful, not only because of its ability to create misleading content, but also because of its ability to [hyper-personalize] messages that exploit individual vulnerabilities, which can [deepen] societal divisions. (READ: Rapid proliferation of AI is threat to democracy, experts say)

There is also the danger of manufacturing entirely false audiovisual content that could undermine trust in public figures and institutions, she said.

Ningtyas also explained that Indonesia has problematic laws that are used to suppress criticism instead of combating misinformation.

Indonesia has no policy [that tackles] disinformation based on a human rights approach. Instead, they are using a number of problematic sections of law to silence critics under the guise of combating misinformation, she said.

For example, media groups and legal experts have sounded the alarm about the situation in the country. Law on Information and Electronic Transactions (ITE)as this could potentially undermine freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

Under the [ITE Law]There is articles on defamation and fake consumer news, but they are misused to criminalize those with an opinion and their criticism [is labeled] like hoaxes, Ningtyas explained.

The same thing has been said about defamation in the Philippines. In the Philippines, government officials and agencies, press freedom advocates and activists have raised the possibility of decriminalizing defamation because it stifles dissent and threatens press freedom. (Criminalizing fake news: why it doesn’t work)

Lessons for the Philippines and the world

When it comes to mitigating the harm caused by AI and other technologies, Naffi has strongly advocated for a comprehensive strategy that not only covers technological solutions, but also focuses on education and digital culture.

From the incident in Indonesia, the Philippines and other countries can learn the importance of a proactive digital culture and developing adaptable regulatory frameworks to counter the rapid evolution of AI technologies, a- she declared.

Naffi stressed the importance of educating individuals, especially young people, on how to navigate emerging technologies and digital disinformation. She also highlighted the need to include vulnerable groups in these initiatives, to ensure that all segments of society are equipped to critically engage with technology and new forms of digital manipulation.

In an article published earlier in February, Naffi wrote and researched how human intervention through education can empower young people to critically engage with deepfakes. She explained that legal systems and governments are struggling to combat new forms of digital manipulation, and highlighted the importance of integrating education about deepfakes into existing curricula.

The human element, including the role of education, is essential in the fight against deepfakes. We cannot rely solely on technology and legal solutions, she wrote.

Beyond education, Naffi also highlighted the need for international cooperation to establish ethical standards for the use of AI in political campaigns.

Such preparation is essential to guarding against digital disinformation, ensuring that technological advances serve to support, rather than undermine, democratic values ​​and processes, Naffi said.

AI companies have made efforts to prevent abuse of their tools. Midjourneys Terms of Service explicitly ban image generation for political campaigns, and OpenAI is working on prevent political abuse in the run-up to elections worldwide.

Some social media companies, like Meta, have also worked to ban political advertising using AI tools. However, journalists like Ningtyas and other watchdogs have criticized social media platforms for being slow to act.

Social media platforms also come very late [taking] action. [They] fail to anticipate or take quick action when generative AI is used as a gimmick campaign, Ningtyas said.

Ningtyas also explained how Indonesia's recent elections can serve as a reminder to citizens and watchdogs to keep an eye out for campaigns that may distract voters from critical issues.

An important lesson from Indonesia can be that the current development of generative AI is very powerful for gimmick campaign strategies that can cover important issues. [surrounding] candidates who can endanger democracy, she said. Rappler.com