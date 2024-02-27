Gaganyaan | Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the names of the astronauts of the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the names of the four astronauts who are undergoing training for the country's first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan. The four astronauts are group captains Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Pratap, Ajit Krishnan and wing commander Shubhanshu Shukla, Modi said at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) in Thumba, near here. Awarding them “astronaut wings”, the Prime Minister said these are four forces that encompass the aspirations of the country's 1.4 billion people. After four decades, an Indian was about to venture into space and “this time the countdown, the timing and even the rocket would be ours”, he said. The Prime Minister further expressed pride and happiness that most of the components used in the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission are being manufactured in India. The Prime Minister also highlighted the “important role” played by women in the country's space program and said those like Chandrayaan – lunar mission and Gaganyaan would not be possible without their contribution and participation. Modi also said that India's success in the space sector was not only sowing the seeds of scientific temperament among the country's younger generation but also helping it emerge as a dynamic global player in the 21st century by exhibiting significant development progress in various sectors. The Prime Minister was at the VSSC to inaugurate three major technical facilities of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). PM Modi inaugurates ISRO space infrastructure projects Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated 3 major space infrastructure projects of ISRO during his visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) at Thumba near here. The Prime Minister also reviewed ISRO's Gaganyaan human spaceflight program during his visit. Modi, accompanied by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, also visited the exhibition of various ISRO projects showcased at the VSSC. The projects inaugurated by Modi are: a trisonic wind tunnel at VSSC, a semi-cryogenic integrated engine and stage test facility at ISRO's Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, and the PSLV Integration Facility at the Satish Dhawan Space Center (SHAR) in Sriharikota of Andhra Pradesh. These three projects, which will provide world-class technical facilities for the space sector, have been developed at a cumulative cost of around Rs 1,800 crore. VSSC, the core center of the Indian Space Research Organization, is responsible for the design and development of launch vehicle technology. VSSC's Trisonic Wind Tunnel produces controlled, uniform airflow over model rockets and airplanes to evaluate their aerodynamic characteristics and designs. It features a 1.2 meter test section and can generate speeds from subsonic to supersonic, up to 4 times the speed of sound (Mach number 4.0). The Mahendragiri unit is a state-of-the-art facility capable of processing large propellant flows. It is 51 meters high and has a 30 meter deep flame deflector. The PSLV Integration Facilities at Sriharikota have been developed to increase launch frequency from the First Launch Pad (FLP) and include an integration building, service building, rail track and associated systems. The inauguration of these facilities marks significant advancements in India's space exploration capabilities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/prime-minister-narendra-modi-announces-names-of-astronauts-of-gaganyaan-human-space-flight-mission/cid/2003289 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos