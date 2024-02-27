Reviews | Trump's pitch to black voters is, at best, worthy of the name





Donald Trump's cheating of the African American vote is despicable, cynical, infuriating, insulting, racist, super-racist, take your pick. Don't call it sincere. And don't expect it to work.

Speaking to an audience of mostly black conservatives in Columbia, South Carolina, on Friday evening, Trump likened his 91-count indictment to historic discrimination against African Americans. A lot of people said that's why black people loved me, because they had been so badly hurt and discriminated against. And they actually considered me to be discriminated against, Trump said.

He added that black people are now on my side because they see that what happens to me happens to them. Presenting himself as some kind of civil rights martyr, he claimed that I am being blamed for you, the black population.

And there's more: Trump claimed that African-Americans were particularly attracted to him by the mugshot that was taken when he turned himself in for felony charges in Fulton County, Georgia. The passport photo, we've all seen the passport photo, and you know who has adopted it more than anyone else? The black population. It's incredible. You see black people walking around with my photo ID, you know, they're wearing shirts, Trump said.

Follow this author's reviewsEugène Robinson

For the record, none of the black right-wing luminaries who joined Trump at the campaign event were a group that included Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) and former Housing Secretary Ben Carson. stormed off the stage. Donalds later went so far as to defend Trump's remarks. I guess hearing stereotypes about African Americans as being ignorant, gullible, and prone to crime doesn't bother some people.

In honor of Black History Month, let's review a little of Trump's history with black people. In 1973, his real estate company was sued by the Justice Department for discriminating against African-American tenants; the company entered into a consent decree promising to end the practice. In 1989, Trump took out full-page ads in four New York newspapers urging the state to reinstate the death penalty in reference to the Central Park Five, a group of black and Latino men wrongly convicted of a brutal rape; even after the men were exonerated, Trump refused to apologize.

Trump launched his political career by becoming the most prominent proponent of the racist birther conspiracy theory, falsely alleging that Barack Obama was not born in the United States. During Trump's first year in the White House, after a rally of white supremacists and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville led to the death of a counterprotester, Trump said there were people very good on both sides. In 2018, referring to immigration numbers, Trump called countries in Central America, the Caribbean and Africa assholes who send us the people they don't want. And that's on top of Trump's opposition to the views of the majority of African Americans on issues like affirmative action and voting rights.

Trump won 12% of the black vote in 2020. That was more than Republican presidential candidates usually get, but only 12%. Republicans have been salivating over recent polls this time showing greater African-American support for Trump, as well as relatively lukewarm approval of President Biden.

But so far, the only time significant numbers of black voters have had the opportunity to vote in the admittedly uncompetitive Democratic primary in South Carolina earlier this month, they have shown greater enthusiasm for the re-election of Biden than other Democrats.

In election after election, the African American vote has proven invaluable to the Republican Party. The problem is not that there are no black conservatives; in fact, there are many. This is because the Republican Party, as a whole, has confronted African-Americans with ignorance or outright hostility. When Republican officials like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis try to censor African-American history so no one feels uncomfortable, or when Republican candidate Nikki Haley insists America doesn't has never been a racist country, the party's credibility with black voters tends to evaporate.

Trump’s crude rhetorical pandering is certainly a different approach. But not in a good way.

In his speech Friday, Trump bragged about getting a better deal on the cost of a new Air Force One than the Obama administration negotiated, a claim that turns out to be completely false. He asked: Would you rather have the black president or the white president who got $1.7 billion off the price? The crowd of African-American conservatives applauded, and Trump boasted, “I think they want the white guy.”

Obviously, I cannot speak for all African Americans. But my prediction is no, not really. No, we don't.

