Trump appeals fraud case as interest of $112,000 per day piles up





By Chloé KimBBC News, New York

Getty Images

Donald Trump is appealing a New York judge's ruling that he must pay $454 million ($360 million) in penalties and interest in a civil fraud case.

This month's judgment was for $355 million, but the amount has skyrocketed with interest, which will continue to accrue at least $112,000 a day.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said that if Mr. Trump did not pay, she would seek to seize some of his assets.

It turned out he had inflated the value of his properties to get better loan terms.

Judge Arthur Engoron also banned the former US president from doing business in the state for three years.

Monday's appeal from the Republican presidential frontrunner means another of his court cases will extend further into the election season as he prepares for a likely rematch against Democratic President Joe Biden in November.

Mr. Trump had said from the start that he planned to appeal the decision, calling it a political witch hunt.

His lawyer, Alina Habba, said Monday that he hopes the appeals court “will overturn this enormous fine and take the necessary steps to restore public confidence in New York's justice system.”

In their court filing, the attorneys said they are asking the Appellate Division to decide whether Judge Engoron's court “made errors of law and/or fact” and whether it “abused its discretion discretionary” or “had exceeded its jurisdiction”.

The former president's lawyers also argued that he was wrongly prosecuted under a consumer protection law typically used to curb companies that defraud customers.

Mr. Trump's legal team has already challenged Judge Engoron's rulings at least 10 times, including a gag order.

The appeal process could last a year or more.

Mr. Trump could benefit from a stay on judgment collection if he offers cash, assets or an appeal bond covering the amount owed. We don't know which route he will take.

Mr Trump's two adult sons and co-defendants, Donald Jr and Eric, were ordered to pay $4 million each and are banned for two years from doing business in New York. They maintained there was no wrongdoing and joined their father's appeal Monday.

Adding to the drain on his cash reserves, the ex-president was ordered last month to pay $83 million after losing a defamation case against E Jean Carroll, a woman he had sexually assaulted.

In May 2023, he lost a lawsuit against The New York Times and was ordered to pay the legal fees of the journalists he had sued. On Monday, one of the journalists involved in the case, Susanne Craig, tweeted that Mr. Trump had made the mandatory payment of $392,600.

According to an estimate by Forbes, Mr. Trump's fortune is around $2.6 billion. Although it's unclear how much cash he has, he said last year that he had $400 million in liquid assets.

The civil trial that began in October focused primarily on determining sanctions against Mr. Trump, with Judge Engoron having already found the ex-president responsible for trade fraud.

He will face another case in his hometown of New York next month. The criminal proceedings allege that Mr. Trump falsified business records to conceal money paid to an adult film star before the 2016 election.

On Monday, the Manhattan prosecutor prosecuting the case asked a judge to impose a silence order against Mr. Trump.

The prosecutor's office said such a measure was necessary to protect jurors, witnesses and court staff from Mr. Trump's “long history of public and inflammatory remarks.”

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, called the request an “unconstitutional violation” of Mr. Trump’s rights.

He reiterated the former president's claims that the indictments against him were partisan attempts to prevent his re-election.

