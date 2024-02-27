Indonesian media hopes to reach deals with digital platforms by August

JAKARTA – Indonesian media have welcomed a new regulation requiring digital platforms to pay them for content, which they hope will increase their revenue and allow them to produce quality journalism.

The new regulations on publishers' rights, announced by President Joko Widodo on February 20, take effect in August and aim to level the playing field between media outlets and big tech companies, which have raked in the lion's share of revenue advertising.

Indonesia is the first country in Asia to introduce such a law, which has been adopted by Australia, Canada and several European countries.

Indonesian media is expected to conclude content supply deals with digital platforms such as Alphabet Incs Google and Metas Facebook by August.

Mr. Wisnu Nugroho, editor-in-chief of Jakarta-based Kompas.com, said he was looking forward to business-to-business deals between digital platforms and publishers, adding that these could give the news portal the possibility of producing better quality content.

Mr. Yura Syahrul, editor-in-chief of Jakarta-based news portal Katadata, also welcomed the new law. He said: This should have been done a long time ago. We have wasted a lot of time in taking advantage of such regulation.

Many Indonesian media outlets suffered financially, particularly during the pandemic, when advertising revenue fell, forcing them to downsize their newsrooms and lay off journalists, he said.

Unlike most other Indonesian media outlets, Katadata is subsidized by its affiliated business and research company, Katadata Insight Centre.

Mr. Yura said the news portal looked forward to continuing discussions with Google on firmer agreements. Katadata collaborates with a search engine called Showcase Google News. Under the agreement, which is in its second year, Katadata submits a certain number of news articles to Google every day, which will then be uploaded to that platform.

Google paid only 25 percent of the fees to Katadata, added Mr. Yura, who declined to specify the total amount of the fees. But Google has committed to discussing paying the full amount once the settlement takes effect.

He pointed out that Google is now facing competition from various free artificial intelligence systems, which is causing it to lose some of its users.

In an email response to ST's queries, Google said it has already started collaborating with news publishers, emphasizing that its goal is to support and build a sustainable future for Indonesia's information ecosystem.

We believe it is extremely important that our products present a diverse set of news and perspectives, without prejudice or bias.

Throughout this process, we have emphasized the need to ensure Indonesians have access to diverse sources of information and to support a balanced information ecosystem that provides quality information to all and enables news publishers, large and small, to prosper, said the Google spokesperson.

Indonesia had 167 million social media users as of January 2023, or about 60% of its total population, according to CrowdStrike, a Texas-based cybersecurity technology company.

Mr. Usman Kansong, Indonesia's Director General of Information and Public Communication, said payment procedures will be established by a committee to oversee the implementation of the regulations.

There will be guidelines, but they will not dictate the rupee figures, he said, adding that a digital platform only pays for the content it publishes, not for the content uploaded by its users .

The committee will ensure that digital platforms, supported by their algorithms, do their best to help promote quality journalism whose values ​​are consistent with democracy, pluralism and existing laws.

Committee members include appointees from the country's Independent Press Council (Dewan Pers), government-appointed digital platform experts, and a representative from a government ministry.

Mr Andreas Harsono, a journalist turned human rights activist, told ST: It is important that all parties on the commission ensure that funds are actually spent to support quality journalism, not to favor government-friendly media companies.

According to Mr. Usman, the commission was mentioned by the media and aims to promote quality journalism. The committee, for example, would prevent digital platforms from being flooded with poor-quality journalistic content created by unaccredited media outlets.

Indonesia has 50,000 online media outlets, but only about 400 of them are accredited by the Press Council, he said.