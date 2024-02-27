Pakistani Imran Khan and his wife appear in court and plead not guilty in another corruption case





ISLAMABAD (AP) Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife appeared in a court near Islamabad on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty in a corruption case, alleging they accepted a land donation from a tycoon real estate in exchange for large sums of laundered money. , officials said.

The case is the second to charge Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi with corruption allegedly committed while the former cricket star turned Islamist politician was in power.

Prosecutors accuse the couple of using their family's charity to set up a university on land given to them by tycoon Malik Riaz. In return, the businessman allegedly received £190 million ($240 million) in laundered money which was allegedly returned to Pakistan by British authorities.

Khan, who was ousted in a vote of no confidence in Parliament in April 2022, is currently serving several prison sentences and has some 170 legal cases pending against him on charges ranging from corruption to inciting violence and to terrorism. The couple was also convicted earlier in a corruption case for selling state gifts while in power.

Khan has denied any wrongdoing and has insisted since his arrest last year that all charges against him were a plot by his rivals to prevent him from returning to office.

He was not allowed to run in the February 8 legislative elections, in which his rivals the Pakistan Muslim League, or PML-N, became the largest party in the National Assembly or the House lower part of Parliament. Khan's rival, former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is now on track to form a coalition government when Parliament meets for its inaugural session.

On Tuesday, Khan was produced before the judge at the high security court set up inside Adiala Prison in the garrison town of Rawalpindi, just outside Islamabad, where he is concurrently serving his prison sentence. prison.

Bibi, who is imprisoned at the couple's home in Islamabad, was brought to court in a security convoy. The couple pleaded not guilty after the latest charge was read to them and the judge adjourned proceedings until next month, Khan's legal team said.

Separately, Khan and Bibi were also sentenced to seven years in prison each on charges that their 2018 marriage violated marriage laws, allegedly because time had not passed between Bibi's previous divorce and their union.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party condemned Tuesday's trial as one-sided and complained because Khan's legal team had limited access to him and because the media was barred from covering the trial.

Lawyer Salman Safdar, who represents Khan and Bibi, told reporters outside Adiala prison on Tuesday that the two men were being treated in a reprehensible and reprehensible manner. He said the couples' legal team had already appealed and he hoped for an acquittal soon.

Khan has so far been found guilty of corruption, revealing official secrets and violating marriage laws in three separate verdicts and sentenced to 10, 14 and seven years respectively. Under Pakistani law, he must serve sentences corresponding to the length of the longest sentence concurrently.

Khan is appealing all convictions.

The inaugural session of the new parliament is expected later this week, although parliament has yet to confirm it.

Ishaq Dar, a senior leader of the Sharif Pakistan Muslim League, accused President Arif Alvi of trying to delay the National Assembly on technical grounds, but did not elaborate. Dar said on Tuesday that if Alvi did not convene the session, the outgoing president would do so in accordance with a constitutional requirement.

Dar also told reporters that the new prime minister would be voted on by Parliament a few days after the inaugural session. He added that he hoped the new government would be in place next week.

