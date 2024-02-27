Politics
What a Prabowo presidency means for Indonesia
The final results of Indonesia's elections are not yet known, but it is clear that the next president of this country of 270 million people will be Prabowo Subianto.
Prabowo, as he is known, is a man with a checkered past. A key military officer in the Suharto dictatorial regime, he has been involved in massacres of civilians since the 1980s. The ex-general has long aspired to the presidency, but this role has eluded him until now.
Prabowo's success is due to a number of factors, including his rebranding on TikTok as a cuddly grandpa. But most decisive was “the Jokowi factor,” says Jacqui Baker of Australia's Murdoch University in the latest episode of our flagship podcast The Pivot.
Listen to this episode of The Pivot on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Audacity, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio,Pocket castings,RadioPublic,Spotify, Tune the radio, Or Youtube Music.
Jokowi and Game of Thrones in Indonesia
Jokowi, the nickname by which outgoing Indonesian President Joko Widodo is known, cannot run again due to term limits. With his approval rating near 80 percent, Jokowi could easily win another term. Instead, he has had to play the role of kingmaker, a status that was unlikely when he came to power in 2014.
When he became president in 2014, he was seen as an outsider lacking the tools to thrive on his own domestically in Indonesia's oligarchic and dynastic political system.
Megawati Sukarnoputri, daughter of Indonesia's first president and leader of Jokowi's Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), Baker said, considered him “nothing more than a simple party member.” The plan was for Jokowi to govern in name, while Megawati would take charge behind the scenes, like India's Sonia Gandhi.
But Jokowi eventually gathered popular support, which remained very high throughout his term. And he has mastered the art of intra-elite political wrangling. A “classic” Jokowi tactic, according to Baker, is to appease his rivals by making them “participate in his agenda by sharing the spoils of power.”
That's exactly what he did with Prabowo, an aristocrat and former son-in-law of Suharto who lost two elections to Jokowi, bringing him into his cabinet in 2019 to serve as defense minister. Jokowi excelled so much in this strategy that his era was marked by the effective absence of political opposition.
In his final months in office, Jokowi aspires to join the ranks of Indonesia's political dynasts. He hedged his bets: a son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, was Prabowo's running mate in this month's election and will serve as vice president; another son, Kaesang Pangarep, leads a small youth-focused political party.
Murdoch University's Baker is optimistic about neither. And although Jokowi's magic touch pushed Prabowo above the 50 percent mark in the first round of elections, thereby avoiding a runoff, it is unclear whether Jokowi's influence will endure after the presidency. Prabowo is a cunning political operator and has his family's wealth to finance his machine.
Jokowi has not accumulated wealth comparable to that of other Indonesian dynastic leaders, Baker notes. After the presidency, it is a disadvantage in the power game in Indonesia, one of the most unequal societies in Southeast Asia. Politics in Indonesia is about the connection between money and political power, oligarchs, dynasties and oligarchic dynasties. Of this system, Baker says, “it really feels like some sort of cartel is effectively running the country.”
How resilient is Indonesian democracy?
Prabowo will assume the presidency later this year. He clearly has no love for democracy. Writing for The Intercept, journalist Allan Nairn remember Prabowo told him in a 2001 interview that “Indonesia is not ready for democracy” and instead needs a benevolent authoritarian regime.
So, is Prabowo a changed man? It's hard to say. Baker says the nuances of old Prabowo the Prabowo before the hug (Gemoy) TikTok's rebranding occasionally came up during the election campaign. When provoked, the 72-year-old politician would indulge in “angry rumors” about Indonesia losing sovereignty and the country's land being taken over by foreigners. She suspects there could be “an internal Prabowo who might strive to get out of it” once in power, “a deeply authoritarian Prabowo.”
Prabowo, Baker said, “does not believe that democracy is appropriate in a country like Indonesia.” But even if Prabowo is a wolf that of Gémoy clothing, Baker believes the Indonesian system is resilient enough to withstand a direct attack. Indeed, public opinion surveys conducted by the Lowy Institute over the past two decades show that a consistent majority of around 60 percent of Indonesians view democracy as the best system for their country.
Prabowo is more likely to collude with other elites to roll back the democratic reforms of the late 1990s. reform movement, such as regional autonomy and potentially even direct election of the president, restoring major elements of the old regime, Suharto's New Order.
Indonesia and the middle income trap
Economically, Prabowo will likely continue Jokowi's developmental agenda, focused on infrastructure, and the domestic nickel processing policy, known as swallowing. Indonesia aspires to go beyond just being a supplier of raw materials for electric vehicle batteries and emerge as a manufacturer of electric vehicles and electric vehicle batteries.
With a nickel boom and large-scale infrastructure spending like the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, built and financed by China under its Belt and Road initiative, annual economic growth of Indonesia has hovered around 5%, with the exception of the early years of the COVID pandemic. .
But there are problems beneath the surface. And it's a story that plays out well beyond Indonesia, but the level of inequality in Indonesia is quite stark. Baker says: “Indonesia’s economic growth is very unevenly distributed. » Indeed, the 1% of the country controls almost half of the economy. And, Baker adds, “a very large group of Indonesians” – about 40 percent – live[s] with a constant feeling of precariousness.
All is not gloomy in Indonesia. According to Baker, the country is a “success story” in reducing poverty and virtually eradicating extreme poverty. But the country could be facing a middle-income trap, as what Baker calls the “precarious middle class” struggles for job stability due to poor quality education and unfulfilled aspirations.
Baker warns that “there is nothing in politics more dangerous than a disappointed aspiration, than a promise of something better that never, ever appears.” With the rise of disruptive forces like artificial intelligence, this is a danger that should be on the minds of elites in Indonesia and the developing world.
Episode description
Jacqui Baker (@indobaker) from Murdoch University joins host Arif Rafik to discuss Prabowo Subiantos' victory in Indonesia's presidential elections, the legacy and political future of popular incumbent President Joko Widodo, and the sustainability of the economic and political status quo in this rising South Asian power -East.
Guest bios
Jacqui Baker is a lecturer at the Indo-Pacific Research Center at Murdoch University and co-host of the event Talking Indonesia Podcast. She is also an editor at the Journal for Southeast Asian Studies.
Dr Baker is a researcher, international development practitioner and academic who has studied Indonesia for over 20 years, focusing on issues of democratization, security and policing, human rights man, corruption and law reform.
She has also worked and consulted for numerous international, Australian and Indonesian institutions, including the Asia Foundation, Amnesty International, UNODC, the Australia-Indonesia Justice Partnership and the U4 Anti-Corruption Resource Centre.
Arif Rafiq is the editor-in-chief of Globely News. Rafiq has contributed commentary and analysis on global issues to publications including Foreign Affairs, Foreign Policy, The New Republic, the New York Times, and POLITICO Magazine.
He has appeared on numerous broadcast channels including Al Jazeera English, BBC World Service, CNN International and National Public Radio.
|
Sources
2/ https://globelynews.com/asia/indonesia-elections-prabowo-joko-widodo/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- War in Ukraine. Boris Johnson warns Poland. British politician with Putin's ambitions
- What a Prabowo presidency means for Indonesia
- February drop takes UK food price inflation to lowest level in almost two years | retail
- West Hollywood Hosts V-Day and Billion Rising Violence Awareness Campaign
- ACHA Announces Final Rankings for National Championship Tournament and WD1 Hockey Clinch No. 3 Seed
- PlayStation to lay off 900 employees
- BJP to secure double-digit victory in Kerala: PM Modi |Modi in Trivandrum | PM Modi visits Kerala
- Chinese makeup artist recreates youth, takes years off 57-year-old actor and turns ordinary women into cover girls and princesses
- Monica Lewinsky fronts glamorous campaign for sustainable fashion house Reformation as she encourages women to vote
- Opinion | Google's Gemini AI exposes engineers' left-leaning bias
- Akshay Kumar says he wakes up at 4 a.m. and spends time with himself: My wife, my children are asleep; no stress at home | Bollywood News
- Cardinal Tennis falls at home to the Colonels in a doubleheader