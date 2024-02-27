Politics
Is Gibran a symbol of Joko Widodo's fraud in the presidential election?
Morning notes:
Tuesday February 27, 2024
by: Muslim Arbi
Director of the Movement for Change and Coordinator of United Indonesia
This morning I read an article in a WA group. It is written as follows:
“Prabowo's younger brother Hashim admitted defeat from the start when Prabowo chose Gibran as his running mate.
And because they already knew they were going to lose, all sorts of cheating was done by the state palace and Prabowo's coalition parties to “win” a round.
So, do we believe the results of the KPU calculations? Meanwhile, Hasyim, Prabowo's younger brother, admitted defeat.
Come on, let's continue to closely monitor volunteer Anies Muhaimin and volunteer Ganjar Mahfud, together we will shake hands against the fraud committed by the Prabowo camp and the State Palace. INDEPENDENT !!!
A group member's comments and analysis on WA above are neither false nor excessive.
If Hasyim Djojohadikusumo predicted and was pessimistic with the following hypothesis: “if Prabowo makes Gibran his vice-presidential candidate, it will collapse.”
But now, based on Quick Count, the wins are with fantastic numbers, one round as well.
From various findings and social media posts, various experts have uncovered allegations of fraud committed by the KPU as the organizer of the elections.
Actions were also organized in waves to reject the fraudulent presidential elections in the KPU. And protests also continue in various regions.
Petitions have been started by academics on various campuses. Also in various regions. There is the Bandung petition, the Linggarjati petition, etc.
In essence, dismissing the presidential election as cheating.
In a video that is circulating virally on social networks. Conference on the rejection of fraudulent presidential elections by Habib Rizieq Shihab. The Minister of Popular Villages must reject fraud in the presidential election and request a DPR questionnaire.
If you look at the Cawe-Cawe proposed by President Joko Widodo and all the preparations before the presidential election, then the nomination of Gibran as Prabowo's running mate. Isn't Joko Widodo's method a form of intentional cheating?
And the main actor in winning the presidential election was Joko Widodo because he fought with all his might to get Gibran.
Isn't Gibran a symbol of fraud committed by Joko Widodo?
Even though President Joko Widodo's actions violated MPR rules regarding nepotism and the KKN.
President Joko Widodo knowingly violated the MPR Decree on Community Service and violated the Decree on Power Ethics.
So, if today popular resistance rises against the power of President Joko Widodo. It's no longer just about fraudulent presidential elections. But the people rose up against the president who violated the law and his symbol on Gibran.
In addition, the population considers that Gibran's appeasement is a symbol of fraud consciously committed by Joko Widodo. Even if it violates the Constitution.
This violation of the constitution also violates the ethics and morality of power. Power no longer rests on the Constitution. But it was built according to Joko Widodo's wishes.
Joko Widodo transformed the Republic into a kingdom with Gibran as crown prince. Indonesia's history as a republic is now over.
So for the sake of his son Gibran, Joko Widodo will risk everything. Including defining victory for 02?
God bless you
Margonda – Raya: Depok
February 27, 2024
|
Sources
2/ https://jakartasatu.com/2024/02/27/gibran-simbol-kecurangan-joko-widodo-di-pilpres/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
