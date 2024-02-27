Politics
Aging leaders and investment choices
This article was first published in The Edge Malaysia Weekly forum from February 26, 2024 to March 3, 2024.
Recently, in Bangkok, I was greeted by the election of former general Prabowo Subianto, 72, as the new president of Indonesia. The son of the outgoing president, Joko Widodos, Gibran (37), was elected vice-president. At the same time, former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been released on parole and rumors abound that he will have outsized influence over Thai politics and the current ruling coalition.
With the election of Prabowos, the majority of leaders of major economies are now led by men over 70: Joe Biden (United States); Xi Jinping (China); Vladimir Putin (Russia); Recep Tayyip Erdoğan; (Türkiye), Narendra Modi (India); Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (Brazil); Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa); Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel); Lee Hsien Loong (Singapore); Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (Malaysia); and Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Nigeria). The German and Japanese leaders are 65 and 66 years old respectively. It seems that both democracies and autocracies prefer strong, older men in a time of uncertainty.
What are the implications of this trend for investors?
The first inference is that the economy will follow reasonably predictable trajectories, as younger leaders may be willing to take more radical and unpredictable risks. Prabowo is pro-business and will likely undertake programs aimed at moving Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, to higher economic growth. It will continue to move the capital to Nusantara, which involves huge investments in infrastructure. The leading front-runner in the U.S. presidential race, Donald Trump, is a leader known for his relationships with business, although his other policies can be controversial.
The second trait is the clear shift to the right, as older leaders care more about business and pro-establishment values than, say, climate change. All top G20 leaders are focused on increasing defense spending as conflicts like Ukraine, Gaza, Yemen and central Africa intensify. Given their experience, older leaders are unlikely to take rash and unpredictable policy actions unless the country is in crisis. Argentine President Javier Milei, 53, has adopted a radical policy because his country is experiencing an inflation rate of 160% a year and is plunged into a huge debt crisis.
Third, this cohort of leaders is not overly concerned with reducing their high levels of budget deficits or debt. With higher interest rates, budget deficits will increase and the International Monetary Fund has warned that advanced countries have debt above 120% of gross domestic product, while 39 emerging markets are in debt distress or on the brink of collapse. budgetary collapse. We therefore expect global debt figures to continue to rise and trade and fiscal account imbalances to widen. That is, until another round of financial crises hits and governments are forced to cut spending and bring deficits under control.
The cumulative prognosis is therefore that there will be even more setbacks. As 2023 ends without a recession in the United States, the key question this year is how 71-year-old US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell would act on interest rates. The direction of the U.S. economy, the only major economy and vibrant market, will be a major factor in determining whether or not the global economy falls into recession.
The basic reality is that while nominal interest rates may fall if inflation decreases, the real interest rates faced by borrowers are currently at a recent all-time high. In other words, if homeowners don't see their wages increase, while mortgage interest rates continue to rise as old fixed rate mortgages trade at today's rate, you will see more defaults. payment in the mortgage and real estate markets in many countries.
In the stock market, the US stock market is trading at historically high price-to-earnings ratios (PER) while European, Chinese and Asian stock markets look cheap, but they are so because the risk/reward ratio is not is not sufficiently convincing. for cautious investors to get started. Chinese banks trade at a P/E of three to four times, half that of Singapore banks, with even higher dividend yields. The 25 basis point reduction in China's mortgage rate in recent weeks means that banks' interest rate margins will be slightly hit. Chinese real estate companies have price-to-book ratios of around 0.1 to 0.3, but everyone is worried about their leverage and prospects. As a result, many investors are sitting on the sidelines, waiting for clearer signals on the direction of the market.
At the same time, Japan's stock market is doing well, mainly because foreign investors are finding refuge in the economy due to weaknesses in the Chinese market, although Japanese domestic investors remain cautious.
The dominant debate among investors is actually about the direction of US interest rates. Many believe that if the U.S. economy slowed and inflation trended downward, the Fed would begin to cut interest rates. Powell's second term as president, which ends in 2026, means he will face no political pressure to cut interest rates too quickly, lest he be accused of helping Biden win the election. november. He is seeking further evidence that inflation could fall to 2% a year, but that may be unlikely if geopolitical tensions remain high in the Middle East. In the meantime, tech stocks remain hot as money flows into the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.
The above scenario suggests that the US dollar will remain quite strong, as non-dollar countries are reluctant to maintain high interest rates, preferring lower exchange rates to maintain trade flow. This strategy works as long as inflation remains contained, which is the case for the ringgit and the renminbi. The Malaysian and Chinese economies are running current account surpluses, but foreign exchange reserves have remained static, implying an underlying capital outflow. So foreign portfolio investors stay away, fearing that stock market rises will be offset by exchange rate declines. Ultimately, the stock market's potential depends on underlying confidence in solving difficult structural economic problems.
So, in a year where investors are more concerned about an overall weaker economic outlook and a volatile political landscape, it's best to stick to a conservative portfolio and also look to tech stocks for upside potential. Older political leaders don't necessarily understand the potential of technology, but would be happy to take advantage of it.
One of the big questions is whether AI and large language models like ChatGPT will generate major productivity gains in the economy. This is the real digital divide. Economies that prepare their workforce to implement and apply productivity gains from AI and digital skills will win. Those who do not will be marginalized. My personal inclination is to look for companies and economies that are actually implementing AI/digital transformation effectively.
After all, AI-driven investment paradigms will soon replace human stock selection. Who needs advice from a 70 or 28 year old investment guru?
Tan Sri Andrew Sheng writes about global issues that affect investors. Tan Yi Kai is a Malaysian multi-asset trader based in Hong Kong.
Save by subscribing for your print and/or digital copy.
P/S: The Edge is also available on Apple App Store And Google Play on Android.
|
Sources
2/ https://theedgemalaysia.com/node/702292
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What is China's panda diplomacy? | Explain
- Tomorrow in Yavatmal, PM Modi will unveil Deendayal Upadhyaya statue, address 1 lakh members of women's self-help groups | Bombay News
- 'Mini-Dutch' projects in London are 10 times more profitable, new study finds
- Aging leaders and investment choices
- American women's soccer loses to Mexico 2-0 in the Gold Cup.
- Meghan Markle is not Angelina Jolie: Royal commentator says Hollywood is snubbing Prince Harry's wife
- Family of Missouri high school football players talk about CTE in young athletes
- Monica Lewinsky is the new face of fashion brand Reformation
- How to respond to digital disruption
- Pakistani Imran Khan and his wife appear in court and plead not guilty in another corruption case
- Hollywood financing for Travis Kelce and higher health insurance premiums for seniors › American Greatness
- There is a risk of heavy rain and snow in the UK this weekend due to an Icelandic storm.