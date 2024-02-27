Aging leaders and investment choices

This article was first published in The Edge Malaysia Weekly forum from February 26, 2024 to March 3, 2024.

Recently, in Bangkok, I was greeted by the election of former general Prabowo Subianto, 72, as the new president of Indonesia. The son of the outgoing president, Joko Widodos, Gibran (37), was elected vice-president. At the same time, former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been released on parole and rumors abound that he will have outsized influence over Thai politics and the current ruling coalition.

With the election of Prabowos, the majority of leaders of major economies are now led by men over 70: Joe Biden (United States); Xi Jinping (China); Vladimir Putin (Russia); Recep Tayyip Erdoğan; (Türkiye), Narendra Modi (India); Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (Brazil); Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa); Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel); Lee Hsien Loong (Singapore); Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (Malaysia); and Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Nigeria). The German and Japanese leaders are 65 and 66 years old respectively. It seems that both democracies and autocracies prefer strong, older men in a time of uncertainty.

What are the implications of this trend for investors?

The first inference is that the economy will follow reasonably predictable trajectories, as younger leaders may be willing to take more radical and unpredictable risks. Prabowo is pro-business and will likely undertake programs aimed at moving Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, to higher economic growth. It will continue to move the capital to Nusantara, which involves huge investments in infrastructure. The leading front-runner in the U.S. presidential race, Donald Trump, is a leader known for his relationships with business, although his other policies can be controversial.

The second trait is the clear shift to the right, as older leaders care more about business and pro-establishment values ​​than, say, climate change. All top G20 leaders are focused on increasing defense spending as conflicts like Ukraine, Gaza, Yemen and central Africa intensify. Given their experience, older leaders are unlikely to take rash and unpredictable policy actions unless the country is in crisis. Argentine President Javier Milei, 53, has adopted a radical policy because his country is experiencing an inflation rate of 160% a year and is plunged into a huge debt crisis.

Third, this cohort of leaders is not overly concerned with reducing their high levels of budget deficits or debt. With higher interest rates, budget deficits will increase and the International Monetary Fund has warned that advanced countries have debt above 120% of gross domestic product, while 39 emerging markets are in debt distress or on the brink of collapse. budgetary collapse. We therefore expect global debt figures to continue to rise and trade and fiscal account imbalances to widen. That is, until another round of financial crises hits and governments are forced to cut spending and bring deficits under control.

The cumulative prognosis is therefore that there will be even more setbacks. As 2023 ends without a recession in the United States, the key question this year is how 71-year-old US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell would act on interest rates. The direction of the U.S. economy, the only major economy and vibrant market, will be a major factor in determining whether or not the global economy falls into recession.

The basic reality is that while nominal interest rates may fall if inflation decreases, the real interest rates faced by borrowers are currently at a recent all-time high. In other words, if homeowners don't see their wages increase, while mortgage interest rates continue to rise as old fixed rate mortgages trade at today's rate, you will see more defaults. payment in the mortgage and real estate markets in many countries.

In the stock market, the US stock market is trading at historically high price-to-earnings ratios (PER) while European, Chinese and Asian stock markets look cheap, but they are so because the risk/reward ratio is not is not sufficiently convincing. for cautious investors to get started. Chinese banks trade at a P/E of three to four times, half that of Singapore banks, with even higher dividend yields. The 25 basis point reduction in China's mortgage rate in recent weeks means that banks' interest rate margins will be slightly hit. Chinese real estate companies have price-to-book ratios of around 0.1 to 0.3, but everyone is worried about their leverage and prospects. As a result, many investors are sitting on the sidelines, waiting for clearer signals on the direction of the market.

At the same time, Japan's stock market is doing well, mainly because foreign investors are finding refuge in the economy due to weaknesses in the Chinese market, although Japanese domestic investors remain cautious.

The dominant debate among investors is actually about the direction of US interest rates. Many believe that if the U.S. economy slowed and inflation trended downward, the Fed would begin to cut interest rates. Powell's second term as president, which ends in 2026, means he will face no political pressure to cut interest rates too quickly, lest he be accused of helping Biden win the election. november. He is seeking further evidence that inflation could fall to 2% a year, but that may be unlikely if geopolitical tensions remain high in the Middle East. In the meantime, tech stocks remain hot as money flows into the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.

The above scenario suggests that the US dollar will remain quite strong, as non-dollar countries are reluctant to maintain high interest rates, preferring lower exchange rates to maintain trade flow. This strategy works as long as inflation remains contained, which is the case for the ringgit and the renminbi. The Malaysian and Chinese economies are running current account surpluses, but foreign exchange reserves have remained static, implying an underlying capital outflow. So foreign portfolio investors stay away, fearing that stock market rises will be offset by exchange rate declines. Ultimately, the stock market's potential depends on underlying confidence in solving difficult structural economic problems.

So, in a year where investors are more concerned about an overall weaker economic outlook and a volatile political landscape, it's best to stick to a conservative portfolio and also look to tech stocks for upside potential. Older political leaders don't necessarily understand the potential of technology, but would be happy to take advantage of it.

One of the big questions is whether AI and large language models like ChatGPT will generate major productivity gains in the economy. This is the real digital divide. Economies that prepare their workforce to implement and apply productivity gains from AI and digital skills will win. Those who do not will be marginalized. My personal inclination is to look for companies and economies that are actually implementing AI/digital transformation effectively.

After all, AI-driven investment paradigms will soon replace human stock selection. Who needs advice from a 70 or 28 year old investment guru?

Tan Sri Andrew Sheng writes about global issues that affect investors. Tan Yi Kai is a Malaysian multi-asset trader based in Hong Kong.

Save by subscribing for your print and/or digital copy.