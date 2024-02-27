'Mini-Dutch' projects in London are 10 times more profitable, new study finds

The value for money of cycling infrastructure has been highlighted by a new study which found a 10x return on investment for Mini-Holland projects in London.

The new report, published in the March 2024 edition of Journal of Transportation and Healthis the latest in a series of research into the results of the Mini-Holland projects announced in 2013 and, with all infrastructure now operational, offers the most comprehensive picture to date.

The idea of ​​Mini-Holland was coined when former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was Mayor of London, with €100 million allocated to three London boroughs for active travel interventions like of those who have made the Netherlands an exemplary paradise for cycling.

Researchers from University of Westminster have monitored the progress of the project since its inception and have now produced the strongest evidence of its success. In addition to an increase in cycling, the economic benefit for health over a period of 20 years was calculated at 1.056 billion, a significant return on the initial expenditure of 100 million.

The gains are most evident in low traffic neighborhoods (LTN), with a physical activity benefit of 4,800 per person over this 20 year period, which, even taking into account higher quality LTNs, represents a 42 times greater return on investment. 112 investment per person.

Active travel interventions have provided excellent value for money when comparing the health economic benefits of physical activity to the costs of program implementation, particularly in low-traffic neighborhoods, lit -on in the instant conclusion of the researchers.

What are Mini Hollands?

The Mini-Holland project was conceived in 2013, as a sort of policy aimed at exploring the potential benefits of investing in active travel infrastructure. The Netherlands, as explored by GCN, is considered a cycling utopia and an example for other countries seeking healthier, safer, quieter and less polluted streets.

The Mini-Holland project launched a tender for €100 million in funding, to which London boroughs were encouraged to bid, explaining how and why they could use the money to promote cycling in their areas. Three were selected from the Outer London region: Enfield, Kingston and Waltham Forest.

“The boroughs that have secured funding have demonstrated that they understand what the vision of a true cycling nation looks like,” said the former professional cyclist and policy adviser to British Cycling. Chris Boardman at the time.

The proposed infrastructure included separate and connected cycle paths, measures to reduce car traffic, cycle hubs and, in some cases, an overhaul of city centers.

The project aimed to bring these areas to life, but also to serve as a model for the future.

Areas once terra incognita for cycling will, in time, become just as cyclist-friendly as their Dutch equivalents that suburbs and towns across Britain will want to copy, Boris Johnson said in 2013.

How the study was carried out

Academics at the University of Westminster have tracked the progress of the government-funded Mini-Holland project over time. Department of Transportation.

Previous studies had indicated positive early signs, but given that the project's construction program only officially ended in March 2021, there has been no full picture until now.

The latest survey draws on the same demographics and questions as previous surveys, providing a view of how diets are evolving. It compares baseline data to post-intervention data, dividing Mini-Hollande residents into two camps: low dose (living in one of the three districts) and high dose (living in part of the district receiving directly from new infrastructure). . On top of that, the researchers added low-traffic neighborhoods as an additional category to high-dose residents.

Cycling participation was measured using a survey while economic status was calculated using the government's TAG Active Mode Assessment system from the Department of Transport, which looks at mortality via the value of a statistical life year (VSLY) as well as sickness absence rates among employees.

The results

The survey revealed an overall increase in active travel, on foot and by bike, in the Mini-Holland regions.

What is notable is the difference between the low-dose and high-dose population samples. There was no discernible change in the habits of the former, but a notable increase in participation and total volume of active travel was observed among the latter. This was even more pronounced for those living in LTNs.

Regarding cycling, the researchers noted that the increase in absolute travel time in cycling was smaller than the increase observed in walking, but that cycling, which had much lower participation to begin with, showed the strongest evidence of additional participation. or new bike users.

In terms of cycling, high-dose areas saw an average increase of 13 minutes per person, while this increased to 21.5 minutes in LTNs.

The researchers also noted generally consistent evidence of a reduction in car ownership and/or use, particularly in areas with a high dose of LTN.

All this equates to an economic health benefit over 20 years of 1,056 million, or just over a billion pounds. This is largely explained (821 million) by the reduction in mortality linked to the proportional increase in physical activity. The study calculated that 37 deaths and 753 years of life lost (YLL) were avoided each year under these conditions. The rest of the benefit is made up of the 535,421 sick days avoided each year.

Here again, the LTN zones are the major players. Despite their small footprint compared to the total surface area of ​​the three districts, they represent 40% of the economic health benefits of the entire project.

The study specifies that LTNs cost 25 to 28 per active resident (aged 20 to 80 years) when implemented as part of low-cost emergency programs, and 112 for more specific programs. This expenditure yields an estimated average benefit of 4,800 per adult thanks to increased physical activity.

Conclusions

The new study shows that the Mini-Holland program was a success and makes the case for increased funding for active travel infrastructure.

The results may not be overwhelming; there has been no revolutionary increase in cycling, and the most significant impacts are felt by a small part of the project where the most aggressive measures have been introduced. Nevertheless, the results highlight that bold interventions produce the best results.

The most striking is the economic situation. Projects like this may be vaguely seen as beneficial to some, but when supported by hard and cold finances among a wider population, they should in theory encourage authorities to invest, even if the climate The current economic situation is not so favorable for long-term investments. term strategic planning.

The strongest support is for a policy combining low-traffic neighborhoods and proximity to major road bike paths, the researchers say. The results suggest that this leads to a substantial increase in walking, increased participation in cycling and a reduction in car ownership and/or use, and that the benefits of increased walking and cycling far exceed the program costs.

The Mini-Hollande program has therefore established a plan. Whether there is a desire to copy it elsewhere remains to be seen.

