Tomorrow in Yavatmal, PM Modi will unveil Deendayal Upadhyaya statue, address 1 lakh members of women's self-help groups | Bombay News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address around 1 lakh members of women's self-help groups (SHGs) at an event to be held in Bhari village in Maharashtras Yavatmal on Wednesday. It will also unveil a 41-foot statue of Jana Sangh ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. Modis' visit is seen as important ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

According to a statement issued by the government, Prime Minister Modi is expected to arrive in Yavatmal at 4:30 pm on Wednesday to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 4,900 crore, including disbursement of funds under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi and the Maharashtra Rajya Namo Shetkari Samman Yojana. which implies an annual credit of Rs 12,000 (Rs 6,000 each from the Center and the State) to individual farmers.

This will be Narendra Modi's fifth visit to Yavatmal. As the chief minister of Gujarat, he had first visited the backward district, which falls under Maharashtras Vidarbha region, in 2004, when the region recorded the highest rate of farmer suicides due to 'an agrarian crisis during the tenure of the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) at the Center and the Congress-NCP government in the state.

Modi's second visit to the district was before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, when he was projected as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate. Modi had then interacted with farmers of Arni village. In February 2019, ahead of that year's Lok Sabha elections, he visited Pandharkawada in Yavatmal district and addressed women's self-help groups.

PM Modis visits and significance

Modi has visited Maharashtra frequently over the past year to launch various projects. Although the Maharashtra BJP unit claims that its visits are merely official, its larger political connotations cannot be ignored. With 48 Lok Sabha seats, the state is extremely important for the BJP which has set a target of over 370 and is eyeing over 400 seats under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections .

From infrastructure to irrigation, PM Modi has launched several projects covering regions of Maharashtra over the last year.

In January this year, he visited the state twice in eight days. In Solapur, on January 19, he inaugurated a social housing project for 30,000 families of non-union workers. Currently, 15,000 houses are ready to be allotted under this massive project spread over 350 acres.

On January 12, Prime Minister Modi addressed the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, visited the famous Kala Ram temple and led a cleanliness drive. In Navi Mumbai, he dedicated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, India's longest bridge which promises faster connectivity to Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The 21.8 km bridge over the sea cost Rs 1,780 crore.

On December 11, 2023, Prime Minister Modi was in Nagpur to dedicate the first phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg to the nation. The 701 km stretch crisscrossing ten districts was an ambitious project envisaged by BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis during his 2014-2019 tenure. Modi also launched the Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express on this day, inaugurated AIIMS, Nagpur and laid the foundation for a Rs 6,700 crore road project and railway works in Vidarbha region.

On December 4 last year, he arrived in Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri to witness an operational demonstration of Indian Navy ships and special forces. He also unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the fort.

In Ahmednagar, on October 26, 2023, he dedicated a canal of Nilwande Dam to the people. The Rs 5,177-crore irrigation project was pending for three decades. During his visit on August 1 last year, Modi received the National Lokmanya Tilak Award in Pune, where he stopped a metro train and laid the foundation stone of a waste-to-energy plant under the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

On February 10, 2023, he was in Mumbai to flag off two Vande Bharat trains Mumbai-Shirdi and Mumbai-Solapur. He also inaugurated the Santacruz Chembur Link road and the Kurar underpass, as well as an Arabic university campus of the Dawoodi Bohra community. On January 19, 2023, he visited Mumbai to inaugurate lines 2A and 7 of the Mumbai Metro.