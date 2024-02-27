Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife charged with corruption





ISLAMABAD – A Pakistani court on February 27 indicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on charges of receiving land as a bribe while abusing his office during his tenure as prime minister, his party declared.

The latest charges follow a series of convictions against Khan in the months leading up to the February 8 national elections, in which his supporters won the largest number of seats.

Khan, 71, has been in jail since August in connection with other cases and has previously denied the allegations.

He had already been sentenced in four cases to terms of up to 14 years in prison, including two for corruption, which prevented him from participating in politics for 10 years.

His trials take place on prison premises for security reasons.

The couple pleaded not guilty to the charges against them, the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said.

PTI-backed candidates won the largest number of parliamentary seats in elections in early February, against expectations and what it describes as a military-backed crackdown.

His supporters ran as independents rather than as a single bloc after his party was booted from the election.

But opposition parties, led by the Sharif and Bhutto dynasties, cobbled together an alliance to form a minority coalition government.

The latest indictment concerns Al-Qadir Trust, a non-governmental social organization established by Khan and his third wife Bushra Bibi in 2018, while he was still in office.

Prosecutors say the trust was a front for Khan to receive a valuable 24-hectare plot of land in a district outside Islamabad and another large plot of land near Khan's hilltop mansion in the capital, as a bribe. wine of real estate developer Malik Riaz Hussain, one of the richest in Pakistan. and the most powerful businessmen.

Mr Hussain, who did not appear before an anti-corruption agency to submit his response to the summons sent to him in late 2023, has denied any wrongdoing.

The PTI condemned the indictment.

The trials conducted behind prison walls are solely aimed at (paving the way for) miscarriage of justice, he said in a statement, calling them politically motivated cases to keep Khan behind bars.

The PTI rejected the election results, alleging widespread fraud.

The powerful military, which plays an outsized role in making or breaking governments in the South Asian country of 241 million, fell out with Khan before he was ousted in a vote of parliamentary confidence in April 2022.

He said generals supported his ouster to bring his opponents to power, a charge the army and opposition deny.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/pakistan-ex-pm-imran-khan-wife-indicted-in-graft-case-geo-news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos