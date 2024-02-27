Biden tries to turn the tables on Trump: he's about as old as me





President Biden has come up with a new defense against claims that he is too old to run for another term: At least he knows who his wife is as opposed to the other man.

As he steps up efforts to reassure voters about his health for another four years, Mr. Biden has taken a turn on the talk show circuit, using an appearance on NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers to push his challenger, former President Donald J. Trump, meanwhile, is struggling with memory.

In a playful but pointed interview broadcast early Tuesday morning, Mr. Meyers sought to help the president resolve the age issue, which polls show is a significant disadvantage in the minds of most voters. Mr. Meyers jokingly told the President that he had obtained classified information indicating that you were currently 81 years old.

Mr. Biden agreed with the joke. Who the hell told you that? He asked. It is class !

He then attacked Mr. Trump, 77, over a video in which he appears to call his wife, Melania Trump, by another name. You have to take a look at the other guy, Mr. Biden said. He's about as old as me, but he doesn't remember his wife's name.

Turning more serious, Mr. Biden added that the competition does not depend on the age of the candidates. It all depends on the age of your ideas, he says. Look, this is a guy who wants to take us back. He wants to take us back to Roe v. Wade. He wants to bring us back to a whole series of subjects which, for 50, 60 years, have been solid American positions.

The president has been defensive about his memory in recent weeks, particularly since a special counsel, in a report on Mr. Biden's handling of classified documents, said one of the reasons he would not indict Mr. Biden is that he would appear to a jury as an elderly, well-meaning man with a poor memory. During his interview with the special adviser, the report said, Mr. Biden could not remember key dates of his vice presidency or the year his son Beau died. Mr. Biden's defenders attacked the special prosecutor for mentioning this.

Mr. Trump has also had many moments of confusion in recent weeks. Among other things, he confused his Republican opponent Nikki Haley with former President Nancy Pelosi, claimed to have beaten Barack Obama in 2016 rather than Hillary Clinton and warned that the country was on the brink of World War II.

The moment Mr. Biden was referring to came during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland this weekend, when Mr. Trump was praising Mrs. Trump, and then, as the audience was clapping, he said, “Oh, look at that, Mercedes, that’s it.” very good.

Mr. Meyers played this clip before Mr. Biden appeared on the show, mocking Mr. Trump for appearing to have forgotten Ms. Trump's name. But Mr. Trump was speaking to Mercedes Schlapp, a former White House adviser whose husband, Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, is hosting the conference, according to the former president's spokesman, Steven Cheung. . The clips were taken out of context by dishonest people, Mr Cheung said.

Yet Mr. Trump has in the past misspelled Melania's name on Twitter as Melanie. And during a deposition in the defamation case brought by E. Jean Carroll, Mr. Trump mistakenly identified a photo of Ms. Carroll as Marla Maples, his second wife. A jury found that Mr. Trump sexually abused Ms. Carroll in the 1990s, and another jury ordered him to pay $83.3 million for defaming her.

Mr. Biden joined Mr. Meyers to celebrate the late-night show's 10th anniversary, a decade after appearing on the program's first episode in 2014, when he was vice president. It was Mr. Biden's fourth appearance on a late-night talk show since becoming president. He was a guest on Jimmy Fallon in 2021, Jimmy Kimmel in 2022 and The Daily Show in 2023.

The hearing was important for Mr. Biden, who relied on strong support among young voters to defeat Mr. Trump in 2020 and who needs them again despite polls showing this generation's disenchantment. But he slipped when asked about his 2024 agenda. The 2020 agenda is about finishing the job, he said.

Mr. Meyers asked the president about the Dark Brandon meme that his younger aides have promoted online, a laser-eyed version of the president intended to make him look cool and hip. Asked if he liked the meme, Mr. Biden jokingly replied: No, I don't want it at all, and then put on Ray-Ban sunglasses.

When Mr. Meyers noted that many on the political right have espoused a bizarre conspiracy theory that he and Taylor Swift are working in cahoots, Mr. Biden playfully interjected: Where do you get that information? It is class. This is classified information.

But, he quickly added, I will tell you that she supported me in 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/27/us/politics/biden-seth-meyers.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos