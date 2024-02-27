Erdoan attacks opposition in CHP leaders' hometown





The next stop on President Recep Tayyip Erdo's election campaign was the western city of Manisa. A stronghold of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), an ally of Erdoan's Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Manisa embraced Erdoan at a packed rally ahead of the March 31 municipal elections. Manisa is also the hometown of the main leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), zgr zel, and Erdoan did not miss the opportunity to attack zel. We will also free you, Erdoan said, referring to the first name zels, which means free in Turkish, and in reference to what he called the CHP's submission to the demands of its secret allies. Erdoan praised Manisa's overwhelming support for his presidency, pointing out that he won 50% of the votes in the 2023 presidential elections and the AKP party, which received 49% of the votes in Manisa in last year's parliamentary elections . Another epic is in the making, Erdoan told an enthusiastic crowd. You know that guy who can't lead his own party and yet tries to make his voice heard here, he spoke of zel to the crowd, citing his inability to gain support from CHP stalwarts who opposed to his choice of candidates for mayor without consulting them. Don't worry. He will soon be freed from his chains. His end will be the same as that of his predecessor, who failed to secure an electoral victory for the CHP 13 times, he said, referring to Zel's predecessor Kemal Kldarolu. They have no vision, no project planned for the cities, for the nation. They all talk. You see how we are working in 81 cities to introduce new municipal services in line with our vision of the “Century of Trkiye,” Erdoan said. Erdoan has unveiled an ambitious list of projects in everything from justice to infrastructure in the run-up to the centenary of the Trkiye Republic, and often highlights it during his election campaign. The municipal elections will be the first test for zel, who defeated party stalwart Kldarolu in the race for the CHP's top seat last November. Kldarolus' poor record against the AK Party paved the way for the rise of the zels. Since then, the MP, who himself suffered defeats in previous municipal elections in which he ran for mayor of his hometown, has drawn the ire of loyal party supporters for what critics say “undemocratic” candidate selection process. zel and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamolu, who allegedly participated in the selection of candidates, were criticized by some CHP stalwarts for the lack of transparency in the process and for turning a blind eye to calls for the nomination of certain candidates . zel recently told his supporters that a few people had dragged the party into a debate and we have those who are trying to take credit for what the party has done collectively, he said. zel said he listened to the man in the street when selecting candidates. CHP leaders often boasted of intraparty democracy at all levels, and prominent party members sought to present their arguments as part of the required critique of democracy. However, the latest elections, in which the CHP seeks to recoup its losses from last May's general elections, have apparently changed the situation.

