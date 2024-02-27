Prabowo should receive honorary promotion from Jokowi





JawaPos.com-Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto is expected to receive a special promotion from Indonesian President Joko Widodo to TNI General during the TNI-Polri (Rapim) leadership meeting in Jakarta, Wednesday (28/2). Also Read: Airlangga Reveals Reasons for Discussing Prabowo-Gibran Free Lunch Program in RAPBN 2025 Head of the TNI Information Center (Kapuspen), TNI Major General Nugraha Gumilar, confirmed this information when contacted in Jakarta, Tuesday (27/2). “Yes, it’s true, (Indonesian Defense Minister) was promoted (to) honorary general,” TNI chief Penuspen said. Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who was present at the TNI-Polri 2024 leadership meeting at the TNI Headquarters (Mabes), Cilangkap, Jakarta, Wednesday (28/2), is expected to hand over the rank insignia directly to Prabowo. Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto is a retired TNI officer with the final rank of three-star general/lieutenant general. Prabowo left the service after being honorably discharged in accordance with Presidential Decree (Keppres) Number: 62/ABRI/1998 which was signed by the 3rd President of the Republic of Indonesia, BJ Habibie on November 20, 1998. Spokesperson for Indonesian Defense Minister Dahnil Ahzar Simanjuntak assessed on another occasion that Prabowo received an award in the form of special promotion due to his contribution to the progress of the TNI and Indonesian defense. ''The same thing was obtained by Mr. General SBY (Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono) then Mr. Luhut (Binsar Pandjaitan), Mr. Hendropriyono and several other personalities. The awarding of the post of full general to Pak Prabowo is based on Pak Prabowo's dedication and contribution to the military and defense world. “Therefore, it was decided that Pak Prabowo would be proposed by the TNI headquarters to the president to receive (the rank of) full general,” Dahnil said in Jakarta on Tuesday. Dahnil believes that the awarding of this award is in accordance with Law Number 20 of 2009 regarding titles, service certificates and honorary distinctions. He continued to ensure that Defense Minister Prabowo was present at the TNI-Polri meeting at the TNI Headquarters, Wednesday, to receive the honorary promotion from President Jokowi. “God willing, tomorrow Pak Prabowo will receive the honorary mark of promotion at the TNI headquarters,” said Dahnil. Also read: Pekanbaru Dispendik organizes students' study programs during Ramadan In the program of the TNI-Polri meeting at the TNI Headquarters, Wednesday, Defense Minister Prabowo is expected to receive the Presidential Decree on the Promotion of the Honorary Rank of the President of the Republic of Indonesia at 09:40 WIB. The event took place after President Jokowi gave instructions during the TNI-Polri leadership meeting. TNI Headquarters is hosting this year's TNI-Polri meeting with the theme “TNI-Polri ready to make security defense a reality for advanced Indonesia”.

