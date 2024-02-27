Trident Missile Failure Reveals the Madness of Nuclear Weapons

Three years ago, Boris Johnson's government announced a significant gear shift in its nuclear weapons policy.

Destroy David Cameron's decision to reduce nuclear arsenal to 180 warheads, he unveiled an increase to 260.

Contradicting the UK and global trend of gradual reductions for more than three decades, the decision was widely condemned internationally.

The news was published in the Government's Integrated Review, an in-depth study document which aimed to depict a post-Brexit global Britain on the offensive, projecting its strength on a global scale.

He made much of the fact that Britain was the most heavily armed nation in Western Europe, its leadership role in NATO and its deployment of forces around the world.

Britain, it was argued, was prepared to deter and defeat its adversaries if necessary.

Failed Trident test

There are many things in the document that now seem pathetically arrogant.

Repeated references to the UK's credible nuclear deterrent seem particularly illusory.

Last month, the Royal Navy failed to test fire a Trident missile, which is Britain's only delivery system for nuclear warheads. This is the second consecutive failure of this type.

The previous test took place in 2016. Launched from the submarine HMS Victoriousa system malfunction caused the missile to become uncontrollable.

Instead of flying over the Atlantic, the missile flew over the United States and then self-destructed.

This time, the missile was supposed to travel 6,000 kilometers before landing in the Atlantic between Africa and Brazil, but it failed to launch properly from the HMS submarine. Avant-garde and crashed into the sea a few meters away.

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, who was on board, insisted that this failure was an anomaly with no implications for the reliability of systems and stocks in the broad sense.

Looking increasingly stupid, he went on to claim that the Trident remained the most reliable weapons system in the world.

Chess catalog

As funny as it might sound if it weren't so serious, the launch failure is just the tip of the iceberg in a whole catalog of failures.

Delays, cost overruns and dangerous incompetence belie the British government's grandiose claims about its hugely expensive weapons of mass destruction.

There is also a story to this. The submarine that launched the missile, HMS Avant-gardehad to undertake the test as it had just come out of a long maintenance period.

Avant-garde was sent to the Navy's Devonport shipyard in Plymouth in 2015 for a major refit, which is expected to take three years.

However, delays and malfunctions meant the renovation took seven years. Costs increased from less than 300 million to more than 500 million.

The delays included the discovery that superglue was being used by workers to attach broken bolts to the submarine's nuclear reactor.

Apparently, the failure of the Trident test will not prevent Avant-garde return to active duty.

Fleet-wide issues

Other serious concerns have emerged over the fleet of four Vanguard-class submarines which carry British nuclear weapons.

Recently, only two submarines have been operational.

While Avant-garde was out of action at Devonport, HMS Victorious suffered a fire on board in 2022.

A fire broke out in an electrical component in one of the submarine's systems and it had to surface in the North Atlantic and return to Faslane port.

She is now in dry dock at Devonport for repair and maintenance.

Last November, a faulty depth gauge on one of the submarines forced the ship to continue diving.

It nearly approached crash depth before the submariners noticed the equipment had malfunctioned and corrected their course, narrowly averting disaster.

In order to maintain so-called continuous sea deterrence, with a submarine on patrol at all times, these submarines and their crews have been forced to carry out increasingly long missions.

Last September, one was spotted returning to port covered in barnacles and slime after a record six-month patrol.

In 2022, it was reported that the lack of available Vanguard-class submarines meant that crews were increasingly flying missions longer than 150 days.

In comparison, the average patrol duration on the previous generation of nuclear ships rarely exceeded 60 to 70 days.

Jobs for boys

In addition to concerns about the condition of the ships, concerns have also been raised about the impact of these prolonged missions on the discipline, morale and psychological well-being of the crew.

The Royal Navy has already launched an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse and bullying by female submariners working on Vanguard-class submarines by male colleagues and senior officers.

Unsurprisingly, questions have also been raised about Babcock, the arms company responsible for running the Devonport shipyard and maintaining the Vanguard fleet.

Data from the Ministry of Defense seen by The I The newspaper last November revealed that suppliers tasked with supplying replacement parts and equipment to the Royal Navy had recently missed their targets, with the government deeming their performance unsatisfactory.

Yet in the 12 months to March 2023, Babcock made 178 million in profit from MoD contracts.

The truth is that nuclear weapons are big business for a number of companies.

More than a trillion U.S. dollars will be spent globally over the next ten years to modernize and expand the country's nine existing arsenals.

This represents around a hundred billion per year, more than half of which is spent by the United States.

The companies making the most use of nuclear weapons are Boeing, Honeywell International and Northrop Grumman.

Here in Britain, the companies most involved are BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce and Serco.

All of these companies, as well as the many banks, insurance companies, pension funds and asset managers that invest in them, have a vested interest in the high budgets devoted to nuclear weapons.

This money comes from the government. In other words, it comes from us, the taxpayers.

Nuclear weapons must go: for all the reasons we know, nuclear war, annihilation and the end of times.

But also because it is a shocking and unnecessary waste of our money, motivated by vanity and stupidity. We need to spend this money on something else.

Kate Hudson is general secretary of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament in the United Kingdom.