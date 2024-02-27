Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi charged in connection with £190m NAB referral – Pakistan





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been charged in connection with a 190 million corruption case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The charge sheet was handed down during the hearing held before the accountability court of Adiala Prison on Tuesday.

Accountability court judge Nasir Javed Rana announced the judgment and sought five witnesses in the next hearing scheduled for March 6.

The accused, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, have denied the charges against them.

In the previous hearing, the court approved the former prime minister's request to meet his wife, and Justice Rana also ordered the NAB to provide two copies of the reference to the defense lawyer.

Additionally, the PTI founding president asked the judge to allow him to see his doctor for a dental check-up, saying he had not seen his doctor for seven months.

The accountability court judge asked him to consult the prison doctor, to which Khan replied, for fear that the prison doctor would pull out my teeth. To this, the judge asked him to file a motion.

The court postponed the indictment without any proceedings until February 27.

Background

The NAB launched an investigation into the Al-Qadir University Trust case – now called the 190 million benchmark – in March 2023, before resuming its investigation on April 28.

According to NAB, Imran and his wife obtained billions of rupees and land measuring hundreds of kanals from Malik Riaz of Bahria Town in exchange for 50 billion rupees which were paid as settlement with the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom and the same has been adjusted in lieu of a fine imposed on it by the Supreme Court.

In May, a large contingent of Rangers arrested the PTI chief in the case that took place in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises, where he was seeking bail in several FIRs registered against him.

Later, the IHC declared Imran's arrest on the court premises legal.

