PM Modi says Congress, Communists are best friends forever in national politics and imaginary enemies in Kerala





Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a memento from BJP state president K. Surendran during the farewell ceremony of the Kerala Yathra in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] were best friends forever in national politics while pretending like enemies in Kerala. Addressing a public rally marking the conclusion of Kerala BJP president K. Surendrans' state-wide Kerala Padayatra campaign in Thiruvananthapuram on February 27 (Tuesday), Mr. Modi said that the Congress and the CPI(M) had fought their way to power one after the other in Kerala. for decades. Mr. Modi said the revolving door politics between the Congress and the communists was the scourge of Kerala. He urged voters to see through this elaborate political hoax and vote for the BJP as a third, game-changing alternative. Congress says Chief Minister (of Kerala) is corrupt and fascist in Thiruvananthapuram. The two INDIA bloc allies are clashing in the streets of Kerala and accusing each other of political violence. However, as allies of the Indian bloc in New Delhi, they speak a different language over tea and biscuits, Mr Modi said. Mr. Modi criticized the communists for metamorphosing themselves into ambassadors of the dynastic politics of the Congress. He said the CPI(M) had evolved as the junior part of an empowered family that sought political power. The Congress and the Communists seek to sacrifice national interest on the altar of family political ambitions. They want the country to genuflect to the family, Mr. Modi said. No disfavor Mr. Modi sought to dispel the CPI(M)'s narrative that the Center was discriminating against Kerala and encroaching on fiscal federalism. The BJP has not disadvantaged any state governed by a non-NDA provision. Kerala has enjoyed the same benefit as the BJP-ruled states in terms of infrastructure development and central government-sponsored projects despite non-cooperation from provincial governments, Mr. Modi said. He largely stayed away from sensitive issues such as the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), but introduced the law banning the triple talaq as a legislative achievement. Mr Modi also avoided repeating corruption charges against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a central talking point of the BJP's Kerala Padayatra campaign. The Prime Minister spoke of a third Narendra Modi government as a matter of course. He said the INDIA bloc lacked a clear roadmap for India's development. He said the third consecutive government of Narendra Modi would make India the third largest economy in the world and end corruption. Modis Guarantee Catchphrase The prime minister has repeatedly used a third-person form to address his supporters and has frequently abandoned the BJP's signature campaign slogan, Modis' guarantee. He attacked the Congress and the CPI(M) for leading Kerala's higher education sector to ruin. He promised to develop the tourism potential of the state. Mr Modi also attacked the vote bank politics of the INDIA bloc. He said non-resident Indians, mostly Keralites, had gained new respect in the Gulf countries thanks to India's growing international stature. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, M. Surendran, BJP leaders O. Rajagopal, PC George, Anil K. Antony, Suresh Gopi and Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) President ), Ensure Vellappally, were present on the dais.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/pm-modi-says-congress-and-communists-are-best-friends-forever-in-national-politics-and-imaginary-foes-in-kerala/article67891202.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos