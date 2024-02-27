President Jokowi issued 2 presidential decrees in February 2024





Implementation is still awaiting further regulations from the framework regulated by the Presidential Decree.

This month, President Joko Widodo issuedPresidential Regulation of the Republic of Indonesia No. 14 of 2024 Concerning the Implementation of Carbon Capture and Storage Activities (Presidential Decree 14/2024) as wellPresidential Regulation of the Republic of Indonesia No. 32 of 2024 Concerning the Responsibility of Digital Platform Companies to Support Quality Journalism(Presidential Decree 32/2024). Presidential Decree 14/2024 provides the legal basis for the development and implementation of carbon capture and storage (Carbon capture and storage/CCS) in Indonesia. The government is optimistic that CCS can bring significant economic benefits to Indonesia. “One of the goals of Presidential Decree 14/24 is to prepare Indonesia for zero percent emissions by 2060,” Fajrin Kautsar, legal editor of Hukumonline, said in a talk show. Regulations Roundup: Updates on Indonesian Laws in Live PodcastFriday (2/23/2024). Read also : Kautsar explained that this presidential decree regulates carbon dioxide, fossil fuels and fire waste, which will be stored by all organizers of carbon capture and storage activities. Furthermore, there are two implementation regimes in Presidential Decree 14/24, namely the CCS regarding Mineral Exploration Cooperation Contracts (KKS) and the Storage Operation Permit Regime. He explained that the presidential decree also regulates other important aspects such as: Monitoring, reporting, verification (MRV), operational security and cross-border carbon transport. The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has commissioned a task force to develop various regulations derived from this presidential decree. “This derivative will be subject to further discussions regarding the implementation of this system, including the issue of certification of carbon storage,” Kautsar said. A summary of all provisions and implementation details of Presidential Decree 14/2024 is available inIndonesian legal file Hukumonline. Additionally, President Joko Widodo issued Presidential Decree 32/2024, also known as the Presidential Decree on Publishers' Rights. This presidential decree is a highly anticipated regulation since last year. Its content has a significant impact on the media sector and press activities. Digital platform companies are now bound by the obligation to support quality journalism through Presidential Decree 32/2024. The content of Presidential Decree 32/2024 mainly regulates six obligations. Each of them (1) does not facilitate the distribution and/or commercialize news content that does not comply with the press law after receiving the report through the reporting services provided by the reporting company. digital platform; (2) do its best to help prioritize the facilitation and marketing of information produced by news companies; (3) ensure fair treatment for all media companies when offering digital platform services; (4) implement training and programs aimed at supporting quality and responsible journalism; (5) make every effort to design news distribution algorithms that support the achievement of quality journalism consistent with democratic values, diversity, and statutory regulations; (6) cooperate with media companies. However, Kautsar believes that there are important things that are not fully regulated in Presidential Decree 32/2024, namely the sanctions that can be imposed on digital platform companies that violate them. “We must wait for the existence of derivative regulations that will discuss in more detail the sanctions for violating these obligations,” he said.

