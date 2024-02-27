astronauts for gaganyaan: Gaganyaan Mission: PM Modi reveals 4 designated astronauts selected to go to space. Check the names here





Giving astronaut wings to four selected individuals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that the team was to go to space under the Gaganyaan mission, India's first manned space mission. Group Captain P Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander S Shukla met the Prime Minister and received the astronaut wings at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The Gaganyaan mission is India's first human spaceflight program for which extensive preparations are underway at various ISRO centers and is expected to be launched between 2024 and 2025. The astronauts underwent a year's training in the Russian city of Zvyozdny Gorodok during the pandemic and are now based at an Isro unit to familiarize themselves with the intricacies of the Gaganyaan mission.

PM Modi also inaugurated three projects namely, a trisonic wind tunnel at VSSC, a semi-cryogenic integrated engine and stage test facility at ISRO's Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, and the PSLV Integration Facility at Satish Space Center Dhawan (SHAR) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. With an aim to provide world-class technical facilities to the space sector, these three projects have been developed at a cumulative cost of around Rs 1,800 crore. What is Gaganyaan and what is the latest update?

The Gaganyaan project plans to demonstrate the capability of human spaceflight by launching a four-member crew into a 400 km orbit for a three-day mission and returning them safely to Earth, landing in Indian waters, according to the 'ISRO. Read also: ISRO completes final test of Gaganyaan rocket engine capable of carrying humans to spaceIndia's national space agency, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), on February 13 completed the final round of ground qualification tests on February 13, 2024. “ISRO has achieved a major milestone in the human evaluation of its CE20 cryogenic engine that powers the cryogenic stage of the LVM3 human-evaluated launch vehicle for the Gaganyaan missions, with the completion of the final round of qualification tests at ground on February 13, 2024.” ISRO said in its official statement. ISRO informed that the final test was the seventh in a series of vacuum ignition tests conducted at the high altitude test facility of ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri, to simulate flight conditions. (You can now subscribe to our Economic Times WhatsApp channel)



