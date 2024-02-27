Turkish economy expected to start recovering next year: Erdoan





MANISA Turkey's economy will start to recover next year as current difficulties have already started to ease, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said, emphasizing that the government is capable of solving all of Trkiye's problems. We will see overall that the economic difficulties will ease by the end of the year and we will start to increase again from next year, Erdoan said during his rally in the Aegean town of Manisa on February 27. Erdoan, also chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), is campaigning for the upcoming local elections to be held on March 31. Each of our citizens will receive their due share as our country grows and strengthens. We have done it in the past and we will do it again, the president stressed. Trkiye of course has problems to solve, and she can solve them by not falling into pessimism, Erdoan suggested. We are the ones who have the will to resolve them. Are our retirees having difficulties? Get through it together. Are our artisans in need? We will help them. Do our young people have dreams? We will achieve them together, Erdoan said. The government also ensured security by cracking down on terrorists, the president stressed. Well, do the same when needed. Where is the terrorist? Where are the terrorist organizations? They are all eliminated. We introduced the vision of the “Century of Trkiye” to achieve all this. We will not allow these ongoing problems to cast a shadow on that vision, he said. Erdoan criticized the main opposition Republican People's Party for secretly allying with the Democratic Equality Party (DEM) in some constituencies, such as Istanbul and Mersin. We have not forgotten the clandestine alliances of the 2019 elections, Erdoan said, recalling previous municipal elections in which some opposition parties nominated common candidates in major metropolises. On the other side, the AKP and the Nationalist Movement Party [MHP] leads a transparent People's Alliance for its mayoral candidates. This alliance has no secret agenda. Everything is happening in front of our people, he said.

