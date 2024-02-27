Sir Patrick Vallance, No 10's chief scientist during the Covid pandemic, joins the Tony Blair Institute





Sir Patrick Vallance advised the government during the global Covid pandemic and appeared at regular Downing Street briefings (AFP via Getty Images) Sir Patrick Vallance, the government chief scientific advisor during the Covid pandemicjoined the Tony Blair Institute (TBI) to advise foreign governments. The former chief scientist was broadcast on millions of screens across the country during the pandemic as he gave regular briefings alongside Boris Johnson in Downing Street. Sir Patrick advised the government for five years, until April 2023, and is considered one of the main architects of the UK's lockdown policy. Last year, former advisers' explosive pandemic diaries were read out at the Covid inquiry, including an entry claiming Mr Johnson suggested he thought the coronavirus pandemic was a natural way of dealing with elderly people, as it resisted lockdown measures. Former chief scientific advisortold the inquest that he took daily notes as a brain dump to help him decompress and never intended for them to see the light of day. Sir Tony, who was prime minister from 1997 to 2007, in 2017 launched the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, a non-profit organization which says it works with political leaders around the world to advise them on strategy and policy. Announcing his appointment on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Tony Blair Institute said: Sir Patrick brings significant expertise to the TBI's work on the transformative role that science and technology can play for governments and societies around the world. Chris Whitty, then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, then chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance at a Covid-19 press conference in Downing Street (PA) Having previously been Chief Scientific Advisor to the UK Government and President of R&D at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Patrick has significant practical experience of government and cutting-edge scientific research. In his role at the Institute, he will provide strategic advice and direction to TBI's global policy work, as well as practical solutions to challenges client governments face. Sir Patrick has been appointed to the TBI's team of expert strategic advisors, alongside former Chief of the Defense Staff, General Sir Nick Carter. Sir Tony said: I am delighted that General Sir Nick Carter and Sir Patrick Vallance are joining the Institute as strategic advisors. The depth and breadth of expertise they will bring in providing high-level strategic information and advice within the Institute and to the governments we work with, will be invaluable. Our work with countries on peace and security and the opportunities offered by scientific and technological advances will be significantly strengthened by their contributions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.style.yahoo.com/no-10-chief-scientist-during-164154051.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos