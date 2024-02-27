Manhattan DA calls for silence on Trump before secret trial





In a 30-page court filing released Monday, lawyers from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs' office cited Trump's long history of public and inflammatory remarks toward participants in various legal proceedings against him .

These remarks, and the inevitable reactions they elicit from supporters and allies of the defendants, pose a significant and imminent threat to the proper administration of this criminal proceeding and a high likelihood of causing material harm, prosecutors wrote .

Trump is accused of falsifying business records stemming from hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels to prevent her from going public with her allegations about an affair during the 2016 presidential election. The case is expected to go to trial in starting March 25, making it the first criminal trial ever brought against a former president.

A Trump spokesperson, Steven Cheung, called the request an unconstitutional violation of President Trump's First Amendment rights, including his ability to defend himself and the right of all Americans to hear President Trump. Referring to Bragg as another deranged Democratic prosecutor, he added: This is election interference, plain and simple.

In their filing, prosecutors asked Judge Juan Merchan for two restrictions identical to those upheld by the Washington Circuit Court of Appeals in December in the federal criminal case against Trump for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results .

One measure would prevent Trump from making or directing others to make public statements about reasonably foreseeable witnesses. The other would prohibit him from making or directing others to make public comments about attorneys (other than Bragg himself), court personnel or district attorney staff, or family members from any attorney or staff member if such comments interfere with the case.

A third proposed restriction would prevent Trump from making or directing others to make public statements about a juror or potential juror.

[T]There are no less restrictive alternatives that will adequately protect the trial from harm reasonably likely to result from the defendants' unbridled extrajudicial statements, prosecutors wrote.

Court-ordered restrictions on Trump's conduct in lawsuits against him are becoming standard practice.

In addition to the order in the DC case, Trump was kept silent during the recent civil fraud trial against himself and his associates after posting a derogatory message on social media with a photo of the judge's top lawyer overseeing this trial. The judge later found that Trump had twice violated the hush order, fining him a total of $15,000.

And in the recent federal civil trial over a defamation lawsuit filed by writer E. Jean Carroll, a judge ordered that the jury be anonymous, meaning that no one, including Trump, Carroll, the lawyers or the judge, could not know the identity of the jurors. This action was also taken during a trial that took place last year in a separate lawsuit filed by Carroll against Trump.

As evidence of their proposed restrictions, Braggs' attorneys listed dozens of examples of Trump's comments about people involved in cases against him and the harm those statements caused ongoing proceedings, including the incidents of civil trial for fraud, federal criminal charges against the former president. president in Washington DC and the criminal case against him in Georgia.

Following Trump's public comments about his own case, Braggs' attorneys wrote, threats against their office saw an extraordinary increase.

In 2022, the year before the hush money case was filed, the NYPD's Threat Assessment and Protection Unit recorded only one case of a threat against Bragg, his family, or employees from the district attorney's office, according to the filing. In 2023, after a grand jury indicted Trump in the Bragg case, that number rose to 89, the first of which came on the day Trump falsely said he was about to be arrested and encouraged his supporters to PROTEST, TAKE BACK OUR NATION!

Additionally, prosecutors wrote, the office twice received letters containing white powder and threatening messages, as well as thousands of harassing, racist and offensive emails, phone calls and text messages to Bragg, the lawyers working on the case and in the offices. executive staff.

In addition to the proposed silence order, prosecutors asked the judge to restrict information about the jurors, saying their addresses should only be released to attorneys working on the case, not to Trump. And they asked the judge to limit the disclosure of the jurors' names to lawyers and to Trump, but asked the judge to warn the defendant that he would lose any legal right he might have to access the jurors' names. he engages in conduct that threatens safety. and the integrity of the jury or jury selection process.

