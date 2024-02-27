China's Xi chooses to visit Serbia in 2024, says Balkan leader





(Bloomberg) — Serbia's president expressed strong support for China's claims to Taiwan by announcing that Chinese leader Xi Jinping would visit the Balkan country this year, cementing ties even as Beijing's broader relations with the Europe is unraveling. Taiwan is China and it's up to you to decide what, when and how you're going to do it, period, Aleksandar Vucic said in an interview with Beijing-based CGTN, without elaborating. This is your territory, this is your people and you are a sovereign nation. The entry of Serbian leaders into growing tensions around the Taiwan Strait sends a signal of allegiance to Beijing, with which Serbia maintains ties even as the European Union takes a tougher stance amid growing divisions over trade and Ukraine. China considers the island part of its territory, which can be taken by force if necessary. Vucics' office did not immediately respond to a request for clarification of his comments on Taiwan in the pre-recorded interview by CGTN in Belgrade. Vucic said late Monday that Xi's trip was confirmed in discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to a report on the Balkan leaders' website. He spoke at a ceremony with Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming. Vucic did not provide a date for Xi's visit, but pledged to create a positive atmosphere for one of the world's most important leaders. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said she had no information to offer when asked about a visit during a regular news briefing in Beijing on Tuesday. Xi's decision to visit Serbia would mark his first visit to Europe in more than four years, not including a border crossing in March 2023 to visit Russian President Vladimir Putin. Before that, he came to Greece in 2019 a few months before the pandemic closed China's borders for three years and curtailed Xi's travel schedule. Read more: Xis spent two days outside China in 2023 as problems pile up The Chinese leader has since resumed his overseas engagements at a slower pace. Xi made just four international visits last year, compared with an average of 14 per year between 2013 and 2019, according to a Bloomberg News analysis of government statements after his meetings. While Beijing's relations with the EU have frayed during the pandemic linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ruling Communist Party's trade policies, China and Serbia have cultivated closer ties in recent years. recent years even as Belgrade seeks to join the 27-member bloc. Chinese state media have frequently reported that Beijing has provided aid to Serbia during the pandemic and that Vucic has defended the Asian country's strict Covid policies. Xi and Vucic met in October last year at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, with the Chinese leader describing Serbia as an ironclad friend. That month, the two countries canceled tariffs on about 90% of fiscal products under a new free trade agreement. And in December, China's central bank said a new yuan clearing deal with Serbia would help businesses and financial institutions use the currency for more cross-border transactions. Beijing is encouraging greater use of its currency in an effort to reduce its dependence on the dollar. –With help from Colum Murphy, Mark Sweetman, Jing Li and Josh Xiao. 2024 Bloomberg LP

